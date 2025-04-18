State. Sen. Ventura’s legislation would help fund local clean energy projects

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, has advanced legislation through the Illinois Senate to support green infrastructure loans for municipalities and counties.

Senate Bill 2306 aims to expand the scope of clean energy projects under the Climate Bank Loan Financing Act to include storm resilience, nature-based solutions and water and climate risk mitigation, according to a news release from Ventura’s office.

The legislation may include federal or other funds that can be used for clean water, drinking water and wastewater treatment or climate resilience projects, according to the release.

It also would help local governments seek financing from the Illinois Finance Authority and issue bonds to support developing or maintaining climate resilience projects, according to the release.

Senate Bill 2026 passed the Senate on April 9.