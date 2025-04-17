New Lenox man dies in single-vehicle crash in Frankfort

Water tower for the Village of Frankfort. (Photo provided)

A 65-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Frankfort where the vehicle struck multiple fire hydrants and a tree, police said.

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash in the 21600 block of Wolf Road, according to a statement from the Frankfort Police Department.

Paramedics found a single vehicle that struck multiple fire hydrants and a tree, police said.

The driver was Leonard Hawrysio, 65, of New Lenox, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Hawrysio was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died.

The crash is under investigation.