State Sen. Loughran Cappel backs study on special education caseloads for teachers

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel presented a resolution to address concerns about high caseloads that may hinder the ability of special education teachers to provide individualized care.

The Shorewood Democrat presented a resolution to the Illinois Senate on April 9.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 would direct the Illinois State Board of Education and the Professional Review Panel to conduct a study on the impact of implementing maximum caseloads for special education teachers, according to a release from her office.

The resolution requests that ISBE submit a report of its findings to the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker by Dec. 31, 2026.

“We need to look into the impact of setting fair caseload limits so we can ensure students receive the attention they deserve while not overburdening our teachers,” Loughran Cappel said in the release.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 was adopted by the Senate.