Bolingbrook teen killed in shooting

A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in Bolingbrook.

Officers responded to the homicide about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Grove Court, which is in a subdivision near Poplar Park.

Officers found Daniel Starks with an “apparent gunshot wound” and immediately provided him medical treatment, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Starks was taken to a hospital, where he died about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers secured the scene and searched the area with police dogs, police said. Detectives and evidence technicians were also brought in to investigate.

Anyone with video or audio records of the incident can uploaded them directly to the Bolingbrook Police Department’s website at the following link: shorturl.at/0szuF