Joliet Mayor D’Arcy makes state of city speech in May

Mayor Terry D’Arcy will make a State of the City speech on May 28 at the monthly member luncheon for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

“The presentation will focus on the past year’s highlights, successes, challenges and what to expect in the coming year,” according to a Chamber announcement on the event issued Monday.

The Chamber luncheon has been the traditional forum for past state of the city speeches in Joliet.

D’Arcy did not make a state of the city speech in 2024 after his first year in office.

He did make a speech in March to the Rotary Club of Joliet outlining city projects, crime statistics and projections for growth.

The cost of the luncheon is $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

Reservations are required by May 21. They can be made at www.jolietchamber.com. For more information, visit the Chamber website or call 815-727-5371.