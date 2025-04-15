April 15, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Joliet Mayor D’Arcy makes state of city speech in May

Event is May 28

By Bob Okon
Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy speaks at a vaping press conference at Joliet City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. The conference addressed the city’s crack down on businesses selling vaping products to underage children, the school districts challenges identifying vaping devices in school and a new bill that makes it illegal in Illinois to buy vaping products online and shipped to anyone unless it’s for a licensed retailer or business.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy (Gary Middendorf)

Mayor Terry D’Arcy will make a State of the City speech on May 28 at the monthly member luncheon for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

“The presentation will focus on the past year’s highlights, successes, challenges and what to expect in the coming year,” according to a Chamber announcement on the event issued Monday.

The Chamber luncheon has been the traditional forum for past state of the city speeches in Joliet.

D’Arcy did not make a state of the city speech in 2024 after his first year in office.

He did make a speech in March to the Rotary Club of Joliet outlining city projects, crime statistics and projections for growth.

The cost of the luncheon is $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

Reservations are required by May 21. They can be made at www.jolietchamber.com. For more information, visit the Chamber website or call 815-727-5371.

Have a Question about this article?