Coal City downs Streator in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Coal City 10, Streator 5: Gavin Berger (4 for 4, four runs), Dylan Young (three RBIs) and Lance Cuddy (13 strikeouts) led the Coalers.
Lemont 14, Hillcrest 0 (5 inn.): Jack Malak (3 of 4, three RBIs) and Jack Drozda (2 of 3, three RBIs) led the way for Lemont.
Joliet Catholic 19, Marian Catholic 0 (5 inn.): Lucas Simulick (5 of 5, four RBIs) and Zach Pomatto (3 for 3, four RBIs, one homer) led the way for the Hilltoppers.
Oswego East 7, Joliet Central 4: The Steelmen dropped their seventh game in a row despite a 3 of 4 day for Ryan Cooling
Joliet West 6, Minooka 1: Sean Hogan (3 of 3, two RBIs) and Ryan Sobun (two hits allowed, eight Ks) led Joliet West to their second win of the year. This was just the second loss of the season for Minooka.
Peotone 12, Lisle 9 (6 inn.): Joe Hasse (3 for 4), Josh Barta (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Ruben Velasco (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the way for Peotone.
Sandburg 7, Lockport 5: Adam Kozak (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the way for Lockport.
Morris 12, LaSalle-Peru 4: Brett Bounds (4 for 4, four runs, two RBIs, HR) and Mick Smith (2 for 4, three RBIs) led the way for Morris.
Plainfield Central 11, Bolingbrook 5: Five different players drove in two runs a piece for Plainfield Central. Bolingbrook managed seven hits, but allowed seven runs in the fifth which was the difference.
Yorkville 13, Plainfield East 5: The Bengals led 5-1 before allowing 12 runs in the final two innings. Kyle Menelli (2 for 3, three RBIs) led the way for East.
Loyola 16, Providence 3: Four errors and 16 hits allowed doomed the Celtics despite Sammy Atkinson’s two-run homer.
Plainfield North 15, Romeoville 1: Brendan Henderson (3 for 3, one HR, six RBIs) led the way for Plainfield North. Romeoville had just three hits and committed three errors.
University 11, Seneca 0: The Irish managed just three hits while committing three errors on defense.
Wilmington 3, Herscher 0: Lucas Rink struck out 10 batters while allowing just five hits for Wilmington.
Oswego 13, Plainfield South 10: Caden Pierceall (4 for 5, two RBIs) and Cody Hogan (3 for 4, to RBIs) led Plainfield South in a back-and-forth contest.
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Stagg 11: Conor McCabe (3 for 4, three runs, three RBIs), Luke Tingley (2 for 4, three RBIs), Shawn Mowry (3 for 5, two RBIs) and Peyton Ablin (2 for 4, three RBIs) led the way for Lincoln-Way Central.
Softball
Coal City 7, Streator 4: Masyn Kuder (10 Ks) and Kaycee Graf (2 for 4, two RBIs) led Coal City.
Gardner-South Wilmington 18, St. Anne 3: Maddie Simms (2 for 4, three runs, three RBIs), Ella Mack (3 for 3, three runs, three RBIs) and Bree Stein (three RBIs) led the way for GSW.
Lemont 18-10, Hillcrest 0-0: The first game went four innings as McKenna Crane pitched a no-hitter while going 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Peotone 2, Lisle 1 (9 inn.): Sophie Klawitter pitched a perfect game with 20 strikeouts for Peotone. The only run she allowed scored on a sacrifice after a runner was placed on second to start the inning. Payton Schnelle walked it off with an RBI single to score Layla Johnson in the ninth.
Andrew 6, Plainfield East 0: Plainfield East managed just four hits on the day.
Joliet Catholic 12, Romeoville 2 (5 inn.): Molly Ryan (2 for 4, two runs, two RBIs) and Addy Rizzatto (2 for 4, three RBIs) led JCA. Romeoville committed five errors on defense.
Plainfield Central 4, Sandburg 2: Plainfield Central took advantage of six errors by the Sandburg defense.
Wilmington 6, Herscher 2: Keeley Walsh (3 for 4) and Taylor Stefancic (2 for 4, two RBIs) led Wilmington.
Boys track and field
Seneca wins Multi-Team Meet: Seneca scored 131 points as a team to win the meet. Coal City finished second with 110.
Girls track and field
Seneca wins Multi-Team Meet: Seneca finished first with 143 points. Coal City finished third with 73.
Bolingbrook wins home quad: Bolingbrook scored 70.5 points as a team to finish first while Plainfield East was second with 64.5 points
Romeoville finishes second at Oswego East Triangular: Romeoville scored 35 points while Plainfield Central was third with 33.
Girls soccer
Minooka 3, Wheaton 0: Minooka picked up the victory in the BodyArmor Series.
Metea Valley 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: Lincoln-Way Central took the loss in the BodyArmor Series.
Reed-Custer 6, Plano 3: Aurora Haake led the way with a hat trick.
Plainfield Central 2, Marist 0: The Wildcats earned a win at the BodyArmor Series.
Plainfield North 3, Bartlett 1: The Tigers picked up a win at the Plainfield North Classic.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Minooka 0: Lincoln-Way West won 25-16, 25-17.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, JCA 0: The Knights won 25-20, 25-17. Ben Pryor had nine kills for Lincoln-Way Central.
Boys lacrosse
Glenbard West 15, Lincoln-Way 1: Matt Konow had the only goal for Lincoln-Way.