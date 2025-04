Plainfield East High School teachers and staff raised over $5,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation with a head-shaving fundraiser on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield East High School teachers and staff raised more than $5,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation with a head-shaving fundraiser Thursday, March 20.

The event was held during halftime of the annual staff-versus-students basketball game.

The Barber Cave donated its services to the event, shaving the heads of athletic director Anthony Wazonis and staff members Samuel Jackson, Dave Jackson, Ryan Ferrin and Angela Powell.