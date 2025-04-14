Drivers in serious condition after Joliet crash

Officers responded to the crash about 6:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department. (Shaw Local News Network)

Two drivers are in serious condition following a crash at an intersection that is not too far from Louis Joliet Mall.

Officers responded to the crash about 6:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

A 23-year-old driver of a Honda Civic was traveling south on Plainfield Road and approaching Voyager Lane before the crash, police said.

The Honda Civic turned left toward Voyager Lane and crashed into a Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old woman, police said.

The Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Plainfield Road.

The stoplight for Plainfield Road was green at the time of the crash, police said.