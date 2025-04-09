Lockport Plan Commission OKs plans for a Wendy’s fast food restaurant

A Wendy's restaurant could be coming to Lockport, after plans for building one near Interstate 355 were approved by the Lockport Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

Lockport — The Lockport Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve plans for a Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru near Interstate 355.

The proposed restaurant would be located at the corner of 159th Street and Adelman Road on a portion of what was originally designated as “Lot 2″ of the Lockport Springs development, west of I-355 and north of the Lockport Square development.

The plan requires the lot to be divided into smaller lots for commercial development, but does not change the commercial zoning of the parcel.

The Wendy’s restaurant would sit on a newly divided .87-acre parcel and include a 2,152 square-foot building with a single-lane drive through and 27 parking spaces.

The only variance requested for the lot is a slightly narrower sidewalk along the building, reduced to five feet in width from the usually required 7, in order to reduce the amount of impermeable surfaces on the property.

The commission had minimal comments on the plan and recommended it for consideration, along with the division of the property, to the City Council, providing the developer would agree to limit deliveries to the business and provide plans for safety barriers around the outdoor eating area when filing for building permits.

If approved by the Committee of the Whole and the City Council this spring, construction would start later this year.