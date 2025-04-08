Joliet Route 66 rock museum announces 2025 Hall of Fame inductees

The band Enuff Z'Nuff is among the 2025 inductees into the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet. April 8, 2025 (Provided by the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66)

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 has announced the 2025 inductees for its Hall of Fame ceremony in September.

The Joliet museum is combining 2024 and 2025 induction ceremonies because last year’s event was canceled due to a prolonged closure of the Rialto Square Theatre.

The ceremony is 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Rialto.

“The museum’s charter members have cast their votes, and the inductees are legendary” museum Founder and CEO Ron Romero said in a news release announcing the 2025 inductees.

They are:

• Head East and Enuff Z’Nuff in the category of Artist/Performer

• Tim Drummond, the late former bassist for Neil Young and Bob Dylan, in the Songwriter category

• Delmark, described in the release as “the oldest continuously operated jazz and blues independent record label in the United States” in the Record Label category

• Mitch Michaels in the category of Radio Personality

• Chicago’s Q101 in Radio Station category

Head East and Enuff Z/Nuff will join other performers at the ceremony.

The list of performers and 2024 inductees were announced earlier this year when the museum set the Sept. 14 date for the ceremony.