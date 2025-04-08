I-80 crash in Joliet Township causes injury to driver

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet Township led to injuries to one driver and road closures for roughly an hour.

About 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80, just west of Briggs Street.

A Ram Longhorn truck had struck a Peterbilt tanker truck, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Ram Longhorn truck was taken to a hospital for injuries considered not life threatening.

The driver of the Peterbilt tanker truck reported no injuries.

The lanes were reopened about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said.