Joliet man killed in crash on I-55 ramp

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet man was killed in a crash on Monday morning on Interstate 55 in Channahon Township, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

James Donisch, 38, was declared dead about 7:20 a.m. Monday at a hospital as a result of a crash that occurred on I-55 northbound ramp at Arsenal Road in Channahon Township, according to the coroner’s office.

Donisch was the sole occupant of a Subaru passenger vehicle that “lost control, left the roadway and entered oncoming traffic,” according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Donisch’s vehicle struck a semitrailer traveling on the ramp from the southbound lanes of I-55 from Arsenal Road, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer reported no injuries.