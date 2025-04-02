Lockport Mayor Steven Streit holds big lead in run for 4th term

Lockport — Lockport Mayor Steven Streit appears to be headed to a fourth term in office, maintaining a healthy lead Tuesday against Alderman Darren Deskin.

Results showed Streit with a significant lead in the all precincts as of 8:30 p.m. The incumbent held a 79% to 19% lead over Deskin with about 2% of the vote going to write-in candidates.

Deskin stated when he announced his candidacy that Streit had said he would limit himself to three terms after the pair were originally elected in 2013, but backed out of the agreement. Streit has denied such an agreement existed.

Deskin will retain his alderman seat for Ward 3 and had previously stated that, no matter the result of the race, he intends to introduce a measure that would limit the terms aldermen and the mayor can serve in the city.