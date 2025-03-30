Joliet Public Library to host first-ever BrickFest with LEGO displays

Joliet Public Library is no stranger to great, big events.

Star Wars Day has earned national recognition as the largest library event of its kind in the world, and our summer reading program centers around educational programs and reading challenges to combat the summer slide. We take pride in offering these exciting programs for all ages.

This year, we decided to try something new before our summer season kicks off. Mark your calendars for the first-ever Brick Fest at the Joliet Public Library’s Ottawa Street Branch!

Join us for a weekend of creativity, hands-on fun, and incredible displays on Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This new event will feature LEGO® displays from the Northern Illinois LEGO® Train Club (NILTC) and UniLUG, both of which will be showcasing custom LEGO® creations. Additionally, members of UniLUG will host a dedicated space where kids can build their own fidget spinners, an activity sponsored by Bricks & Minifigs.

For fans looking to expand their collections, Bricks & Minifigs will be selling a variety of LEGO® items, along with a space where enthusiasts can shop for unique LEGO® sets and accessories from UniLUG and other talented builders.

Adding to the excitement, LEGO® Master Tim Croll will be attending with his Mosaic LEGO® Art Board, inviting fans to contribute to a one-of-a-kind interactive masterpiece.

As part of our commitment to inclusivity, the library is offering a Sensory Friendly Hour on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. This special session provides a quieter, more accommodating environment for individuals with disabilities, those on the autism spectrum, and patrons with sensory sensitivities. Registration is required for this session at https://jolietpubliclibrary.libnet.info/event/13044026.

So, whether you’re a lifelong LEGO® enthusiast or just beginning your building journey, Brick Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on the chance to see these special creations, shop for custom pieces, and connect with other brick lovers!

To learn more about the Joliet Public Library, visit https://jolietlibrary.org/ or call 815-846-3124.

