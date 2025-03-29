Lockport High School a cappella group heads to international competition in New York

Lockport Township High School’s treble a cappella group, Vocal Point, secured its place at the International Championship of High School A Cappella Finals in New York City by winning the ICHSA Great Lakes Semifinal on March 15, 2025 (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Lockport Township High School’s treble a cappella group, Vocal Point, secured its place at the International Championship of High School A Cappella Finals in New York City by winning the ICHSA Great Lakes Semifinal on March 15.

In addition to the semifinal championship, Vocal Point members Gabby Costello, Samantha Dobrzanski, Cheyenne Klimkiewicz and Elisabeth Torbett won the award for Outstanding Choreography and Lilah Gonzalez received the award for Outstanding Soloist.

The ICHSA Finals will be held on April 25 in New York.