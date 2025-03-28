Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson is the Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Bolingbrook's Davion Thompson (3) shoots a free throw during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament matchup between Warren at Bolingbrook. Jan 25, 2025 in Lisle. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Rivals.com lists him as the 26th overall recruit in the country for the class of 2027.

247Sports has him as the 32nd overall recruit.

He already holds offers from Illinois and Michigan, has visited with Michigan State and Indiana, and has received interest from Tennessee and UConn.

Sports fans around the area may be shocked to hear this, but Davion Thompson is good at basketball.

The Bolingbrook sophomore has already scored 1,000 career points, led the Raiders on a pair of deep postseason runs, and is considered a top-30 recruit in the nation for his class.

Now, he can add one more accomplishment to his resume: Joliet Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“I’m excited,” Thompson said. “It was one of my goals heading into the season to get player of the year. It feels like all of the hard work that me and my family and everyone has put in for this has paid off. Everything me, my teammates and my coaching staff have put in on and off the court has started to show.”

Beyond just the hype, Thompson’s numbers this past season have earned him the award. He averaged 24 points and five rebounds a game while shooting 58% from two-point range, 49% from 3-point range and 90% from the charity stripe. He was MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference and scored 30+ points on multiple occasions.

“He put together a season that would be very difficult to duplicate,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “He’s such an efficient player. We’ve had our share of All-State players, Division I talents and we’ve been good for a while now and he has the chance to be the best we’ve ever had here.”

Brost wasn’t just speaking about Thompson’s presence on the court either. He credited the 6-foot-3 guard for his off-court maturity as well.

“He’s obviously a great basketball player, but he’s an even better kid,” Brost said. “He’s an honor roll student and the way he carries himself is really impressive as well. It’s refreshing to see that piece of it.”

Again, that’s after just two years of high school ball. Thompson still has another two seasons to grow his game. Brost feels that seeing Thompson grow into the point guard role more will help take his game to even greater heights, a scary thought for the rest of the state.

“We want to see him expand his game even more,” Brost said. “He and I have talked about some specific things that will help do that. Being able to play the lead guard position a bit more and have the ball in his hands even more is part of it. Seeing even more growth there...and as a leader, where he’s already made huge strides, will just continue to help him and us.”

Part of that growth will also involve the team. As Brost said, Bolingbrook has been one of the best teams in the area and the state for some time. That includes going 28-5 overall last year, 15-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference and reaching the sectional semifinals. However, the first state championship game appearance continues to elude the Raiders.

Thompson hopes to change that in the next two seasons while also continuing to elevate his game.

“I’m always looking to improve as a leader and trying to be more vocal,” Thompson said. “I want to be a better defender and turn into an even better point guard. I want to be a better playmaker. ... For the team, I just want to win the state championship next year and the year after that.”