The Joliet Central Math Team finished third place overall at the Joliet Junior College Invitational on March 7, 2025, earning first place in four competitions, second place in three competitions and third place in two competitions. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The Joliet Central math team finished third overall at the JJC Invitational on March 7, earning first place in four competitions, second place in three competitions and third place in two competitions.

The team includes seniors Natalie Pina and Nathan Tallan; juniors Fynn Bernhard, Dimitris Kourtidis, Tyler Long and Tayla Stallings; sophomores Vinny Aquilera, Alex Calderon, Damian Garcia and Angela Guzman; and freshmen Victoria Concoa, Rocco Jones and Makayla Mays.