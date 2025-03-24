April Will County forest preserve programs feature wellness workshop, trout fishing

Learn which native plants to plant in the spring, or search for spring wildflowers during April Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 31. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Wellness Workshop – Our Place in Nature: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, Sugar Creek Administration Center, Joliet. The final session of this monthly workshop session will feature a presentation from the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division on the role we play in nature and how we can help shape our local ecosystems. Free, all ages. Register by April 1 online or call 815-727-8700.

DIY Trash Baskets: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn how to weave a basket out of materials destined for the trash bin just in time for Earth Day! Free, ages 16 or older. Register by March 30.

Lunch and Learn – Planting Natives in the Spring: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 4, Zoom webinar. Learn which native plants to plant in spring and early summer for year-round color. Discover how to incorporate them into your yard on any budget. Free, all ages. Register by April 4.

Trout Season Celebration: 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 5, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Celebrate spring trout season with early-morning fishing, free hot drinks and complimentary doughnuts. Fishing licenses and trout stamps available for purchase. All Illinois Department of Natural Resources and forest preserve rules apply. Free, all ages.

Fishing for Trash: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 5 to 27, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. Help clean up the preserve during Earth Month, and earn a sweet treat for your efforts. Buckets and pickers provided. Free, all ages.

Blooming Bingo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays, April 5 to 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Pick up a bingo card and hit the trails to spot spring wildflowers. Mark off what you find, and return your card for a prize. Free, all ages.