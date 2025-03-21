2025 Herald-News boys volleyball preview capsules

Here is a look at the boys volleyball teams in the Herald-News coverage area for the 2025 season.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Molly DeSerf

Last season’s record: 27-10

Key returners: Trevor Wardlow, sr., OH; Nahya Scott, sr., L; Tavares Campbell, sr., OH/Opp; Daniel Kaduthodil, so., S.

Key newcomers: Edison Ah-Yo, fr. OH/Opp; Dylan Barrera, so., OH/MB; Dom Pietruszewski, jr., S; Ryan Sarvia, jr., S; Yashua Beals, sr., MB; Mikey Shay, sr., MB.

Worth noting: This will be the Raiders' first season as a member of the Southwest Prairie Conference. ... Coach DeSerf: “We are coming off of a successful 2024 season and the goal is to continue the level of play from last spring. We return a core group from last season who made a huge impact and look to gain some very competitive underclassmen. The guys have put a priority on their club and offseason training and are focused on competing at a high level early in the season. We are ready to get in the gym and start working together as a team.”

JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Head coach: Jeffery Budz

Last season’s record: 8-26

Key returners: Austin Bernard, sr., MH; Ayden Garcia, jr. OH; Ben Alessio, so., L.

Worth noting: The Hilltoppers return all six starters from last season, including Bernard, who has committed to Judson University. ... Coach Budz: “We are returning all of our starters from last season. Ayden Garcia had a breakout year for us last year as a sophomore.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Nick Ratajczak

Last season’s record: 14-19

Key returners: Logan Novak, jr., S; Marco Jasso, sr., OH; Logan Wright, jr., MH; Mason Lipuma, jr., Opp; Conrado Mendez, sr., L.

Key newcomer: Luis Zurita, fr., L.

Worth noting: This is Ratajczak’s first season as head coach of the Steelmen. ... Novak had 505 assists and 138 digs last season, while Jasso had 165 kills. ... Coach Ratajczak: “This season’s varsity team carries a trailblazing legacy: Nine seniors who rewrote the script as freshmen, shattering a 20-year record with 14 wins in their debut season. Now, four years later, they reunite with the same fire —armed with hard-earned experience, an unshakable bond, and a hunger to turn their final chapter into something unforgettable. Right here. Right now. The 2025 Steelmen are ready to rise, rewrite the record books, and cement their legacy as pioneers for Joliet Central volleyball. History won’t write itself — this team is grabbing the pen.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Tara Litwicki

Last season’s record: 30-6

Key returners: Drew Johnson, s r., RS; Nolan Fellows, sr., S; Mikey Meloy, sr., OH/MB; Dejon Jennins, sr., OH/MB; Mason Simpton, sr., OH/MB.

Key newcomers: Sam Racutt, so., S; Akbal Ramos, jr.; DS/L.

Worth noting: The 6-5 Johnson, who was All-Southwest Prairie Conference last season for the Tigers, has committed to University of Maryland Eastern Shore, which is the first NCAA Division I HBCU to add men’s volleyball. ... Coach Litwicki: “After an incredible season last year, we are excited to kick off the 2025 season. While we said goodbye to some key seniors, the foundation they helped build is strong, and we aim to continue building on that momentum. This year, we have a great mix of returning players and talented newcomers, making it an exciting time for our team.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Chris Zogata

Last season’s record: 19-12

Key returners: Aiden McIntyre, jr., MB; Michael Patino, sr., S; Matt Bechlofft, sr., MB; Andrew Rafacz, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Michael Tilly, jr., L; Andrew Kincaid, sr., MB; Maciej Tychtarczyk, sr., Utility; Kevin Collins, so., RS/S; Oliver Wernio, so., S.

Worth noting: McIntyre had 117 kills, 57 blocks and 42 digs for Lemont last season, while Patino had 236 assists, 63 kills and 127 digs. ... Coach Zogata: “I believe we are going to be very competitive this season. I don’t believe we will have the same experience, but I do believe these boys want to improve from last year and are looking to have a successful season. We definitely have a nice group of boys. It is just getting them in the right rotations to be successful. I believe we will contend for conference champions and feel we will hold our own at the tournaments we play in.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Mary Brown

Last season’s record: 20-18

Key returners: Braeden Fawcett, sr., OH; Colin Alvers, sr., L; Dylan Brannigan, sr., OH; Logan Baechtold, sr., MH; Braeden Fiore, so., S.

Key newcomers: Ben Pryor, jr., OH; Cooper Riedl, jr., RS; Joey Valenga, jr., RS.

Worth noting: Fawcett had 176 kills last season for the Knights, while Brannigan had 152. Alvers collected 431 digs. ... Coach Brown: “I expect us to be strong and competetive. We have some height this year and we are older with nine seniors on the roster.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Kris Fiore

Last season’s record: 28-11

Key returners: Matthew Muehlnickel, sr. OH/RS; Mandan Sundaram, sr., L; Nick Klawitter, so., MH.

Key newcomers: Joey Abbeduto, jr. OH; Carter Geiger, so., OH/RS.

Worth noting: Muehlnickel is a Lindenwood commit and had 259 kills, 50 blocks and 21 aces for the Griffins last season. Sundarim had 217 digs and Klawitter had 80 kills and 68 blocks. ... Coach Fiore: “For the second straight year, we have a relatively young team. In our sectional semifinal loss last year, we had three sophomores and a freshman in the lineup. I am very pleased with the growth of a lot of our players from last season and our level of physicality that we have displayed so far.”

Lincoln-Way West’s Hunter Vedder was an honorable mention All-State selection last season. (Gary Middendorf)

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Jodi Frigo

Last season’s record: 32-8

Key returners: Andrew Flores, sr., L; Hunter Vedder, sr., OH; Drew Kregul, sr., MH; Colin Dargan, sr., RS; David Neylon, so., MH; Colin Baike, so., OH.

Key newcomers: Mason Thompson, jr., OH; Aidan Kettelson, jr., S; Dain Mason, sr., OH/RS; Drew Villalobos, jr., OH/DS.

Worth noting: The Warriors made the Elite 8 last season for the second time in school history. ... The 6-9 Kregul is a Northern Kentucky commit, while Flores is a four-year starter and Vedder was honorable mention All-State last season. ... Coach Frigo: “We return 11 of 13 players from last year, eight of which are seniors. The experience and versatility should help us find success this season and once again compete with some of the best teams in the state. Their athletism, power and volleyball IQ will make this team fun to watch. Our goal is to make a returning trip to state and take it a step further by finishing in the top four.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Nick Mraz

Last season’s record: 32-6

Key newcomer: Ryan Dziadkowiec, sr., S.

Worth noting: The Porters graduated 10 seniors and had no junior starters on last year’s regional championship team. ... Coach Mraz: “We will be young and inexperienced as we said goodbye to 10 seniors in the Class of 2024. Returning no starters, we will feature a lineup comprised of mostly juniors. Nevertheless, we will certainly have talent and should be competitive yet again. The unknown is how long it takes for this youthful group to start clicking and playing to the Lockport volleyball standard that I know they are capable of.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: Mike Kargle

Last season’s record: 15-21

Key returners: Jayce Moore, sr. OH; Connor Latta, sr., OH; Nick Boyce, sr., S; Luke Kirin, sr., MH.

Key newcomer: Rowan Stengel, jr., RS.

Worth noting: Moore is a four-year starter who was All-Southwest Prairie Conference the last two seasons for the Indians. He and Latta are committed to Roberts Wesleyan University, while Boyce is committed to Indiana Tech. ... Coach Kargle: “We have a good mix of varsity experience with some younger guys who are ready to contribute, with the goal of fighting for the conference championship and peaking at the right time for regionals. I am excited to see where our senior leadership takes us this year.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Nick Ramos

Last season’s record: 16-21

Key returners: Easton Isaacson, so., S/RS; Sean Jansen, jr., L; Krish Patel, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Joey Cavlovic, so., S; Nolan Riley, so., OH; Aarush Singh, jr., OH.

Worth noting: Jansen broke school records for the Tigers last season for digs in a season and digs in a match. ... Coach Ramos: “Our team is very young this year, but that brings a lot of new energy and grit that we have not had the last two seasons. The seven sophomores on varsity all play on the same club team, which is currently top five in the state of Illinois for the 16u age division. There will be a learning curve since they will be competing against juniors and seniors mostly, but I think they can handle it and and looking to place top two in conference based on the field and other schools graduating a lot of talent.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: George Hagemaster

Last season’s record: 17-17

Key returners: Alex Venes, sr., S; Dominic Krejci, sr., OH; Emilio Lagunes, sr., MH.

Key newcomers: Papaa Adansi-Ofori, jr., MH.

Worth noting: The Cougars posted the second-best record in school history last season and return 11 of 12 players from that team. Coach Hagemaster: “Led by the three returning captains of Venes, Krejci and Lagunes, we hope to make significant strides this season. We beefed up our schedule as well, getting into the Marist Tournament and the Wheaton Warrenville South Tournament. We hope to be a power in the state series this year.”

Jackson Fowler returns for Providence Catholic this season. (Gary Middendorf)

PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC

Head coach: Lee Rucinski

Last season’s record: 20-17

Key returners: Jackson Fowler, sr., RS; Sean Dovin, sr., OH; Andrew Lubinski, sr., L.

Key newcomers: Omar Torreblance, so., OH; Brayden Pfeiffer, so., MH.

Worth noting: The Celtics won 20 games for the seventh time in program history last season. ... Fowler had 176 kills, 102 digs, was named All-Chicago Catholic Athletic Conference and has committed to Barton College. Dovin (186 kills, 117 digs) and Lubinski (315 digs) were also All-CCAC selections. ... Coach Rucinski: “Bringing almost everything back from a 20-win team, we are focused on winning a conference title and competing for a regional championship.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Debra Fehrenbacher

Last season’s record: 9-23

Key returner: Tyler Knudson, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Easton Neely, so., MH; Jack Johnson, jr., MH; Cei' Montay, so., OH.

Worth noting: The Spartans lost All-Southwest Prairie Conference selections Luke Laushot and Gavin Carrasco to graduation from last year’s team. ... Coach Fehrenbacher: “We are somewhat rebuilding with the losses to graduation but I think we are stronger overall. Our team goal is to improve on last year’s record, to work hard, and to grow every day.”