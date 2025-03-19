Early and mail-in voting underway in Will County for April 1 elections

An Early Voting sign sits outside the Will County Office Building on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County — With the Illinois consolidated election approaching on April 1, early voting has started throughout Will County.

Early voting locations began operations on Monday, though hours vary greatly by location and day.

All Will County residents are able to vote early at 14 locations.

These county-wide locations include:

• Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., downtown Joliet,

• Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St.,

• Crete Township office, 25405 S. State St.,

• Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, 300 W. Briarcliff Road,

• Governors State University (across from the Paul Bunyan statue),

• Homer Township office, 14350 W. 151st St., Lockport

• Joliet Park District office, 3000 W. Jefferson St, Joliet,

• Lockport Township office, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport,

• Naperville Public Library - 95th Street Branch, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville,

• Prairie Activity and Rec Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield,

• New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox,

• Plainfield Village Hall, 24401 Lockport St., Plainfield,

• Washington Township office, 30200 Town Center Road, Beecher.

Mail-in ballots can be requested online, by mail, or in-person at the County Clerk’s Office. The last day to receive a mail-in ballot by mail is March 27. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Early voting is also available for city or township residents only at the Braidwood City Hall, Troy Township’s office, the University Park Public Library, Channahon Village Hall, Elwood Village Hall, Frankfort Village Hall, Manhattan Village Hall, Mokena Village Hall, and Romeoville Village Hall.

The Will County Clerk’s office can also accommodate curbside voting for disabled residents at its office during early voting hours. In order to vote curbside, voters must call 815740-4615 and schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Hours and addresses for each location can be found on the Will County Clerk’s elections website. Some locations have limited or no available weekend hours or discontinue early voting by March 28, while others have hours continuously through March 31.

All Illinois early voting locations offer grace period voter registration, which allows a voter to register and cast their ballot at the same time. In order to vote in this manner, voters must bring two forms of identification with them to the polling place including one with their current address on it. Full information about acceptable forms of ID can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Mail-in voting

Voters who receive mail-in ballots can vote remotely by filling out their ballot and dropping it at any United States Postal Service mailbox or post office to ensure it is post marked by election day.

A Vote by Mail ballot drop box sits outside the Will County Office Building on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off in person at the Will County Clerk’s office up until 7 p.m. on election day itself and can be deposited in any Will County election drop box through Monday, March 31.

Drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

• Will County Clerk’s office, 302 N .Chicago St., Joliet,

• Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, 300 W. Briarcliff Road,

• Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort,

• Governors State University, Main Building,

• Joliet Public Library - Black road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet,

• Naperville Public Library - 95th Street Branch, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville,

• White Oak Library -Lockport Branch, 121 E. 8th St., Lockport,

• Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington.

Drop boxes are available for use during business hours at any of these locations, and are emptied daily and delivered to the Will County Clerk’s Office for tabulation. Specific hours and address are also available on the County Clerk’s website.