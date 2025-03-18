Tesla driver charged with reckless homicide of 2 people in Lemont

A reckless homicide charge has been filed in Will County against a Tesla driver who was involved in a crash last February that killed his two passengers in Lemont.

On Monday, Russell Johnson, 34, of Lemont, was charged with the Feb. 5 reckless homicide of Sameer Gowani, 36, and Quincy Benbow, 33, on West 135th Street in Lemont.

Johnson is also charged with aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the incident.

The case against Johnson was investigated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal complaint alleged Johnson acted a “reckless manner” when he drove a Tesla more than 20 mph in a 45 mph zone on West 135th Street in Lemont.

Johnson allegedly drove the vehicle “into and through” the opposite lane of travel and wrecked his Tesla, causing the deaths of Gowani and Benbow.

Johnson was taken to the Will County jail about 1:10 p.m. Monday.