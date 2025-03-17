Valley View School District superintendent gets contract extension

The Valley View Community Unit School District 365U Board of Education has extended the contract of Keith Wood as superintendent through June 30, 2026.

Wood was originally hired as superintendent on March 16, 2024, but joined the District 365U staff in 2011 when he was hired as principal for Brooks Middle School . He served in that position for 13 years, according to a release from the school district.

“The VVSD Board is very pleased Dr. Wood will be continuing as Superintendent of Schools and continuing the collaborative work in moving VVSD forward. Dr. Wood’s knowledge, experience and understanding of Valley View’s demands and community expectations are a valuable asset in our mission to meet the needs of Every Learner, Every Day,” Board of Education President Steve Quigley said in a release. “Dr. Wood will stay on and continue to guide VVSD, as the Board seeks Valley View’s next educational leader.”

The Illinois State Board of Education selected Wood as Middle School Principal of the Year in 2022 and he also represented Illinois in the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to the release.

“In the past year I have seen firsthand the commitment and dedication of the VVSD staff and of the VVSD community as a whole,” Wood said in the release.

“We have certainly accomplished many things together, and at the same time, there are more reachable future goals in our sight. I am looking forward to continuing as a part of VVSD’s journey towards those goals,” Wood said in the release.

Wood and his wife Angela reside in Bolingbrook. In 2023, they were named Bolingbrook Family of the Year.

He is an active member of Bolingbrook Lions Club, serves on the Board of Directors of the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation, and has also served as a board member of Heart Haven Outreach, according to the release.