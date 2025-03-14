Plainfield educator named one of Illinois State Board of Education’s teachers of the year

The winners of the Illinois State Board of Education's Teacher of the Year awards for 2025. (Photo Provided by the Illinois State Board of Education)

Plainfield — A middle school English teacher from Plainfield School District 202 has been named to a prestigious group by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Jennifer Gruca, a teacher at John F. Kennedy Middle School, was named Teacher of the Year from the Far South Suburbs region by the ISBE and was celebrated with 13 others teachers from around the state at a reception March 8 in Bloomington-Normal.

The Teachers of the Year are honored annually at the Those Who Excel and Teachers of the Year Awards. Winners are selected for “making lasting impacts on students, families and fellow educators in their school communities,” according to the ISBE.

“These extraordinary educators represent the very best of Illinois’ teaching profession,” Illinois Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said at the presentation. “They are the heartbeat of our education system. They have gone above and beyond to ensure that every student who walks through their doors is encouraged and supported to achieve their best. The cohort reception is a celebration of their incredible talent and dedication to making our communities stronger through education.”

According to a statement from ISBE, speakers at the reception “commended the educators for their profound impact in schools and communities across Illinois,” and encouraged these teachers to “elevate their voices and open doors to new opportunities for advocacy and leadership.”

“The educators in the 2025 Teacher of the Year cohort are celebrated not only in their commitment to students but in their passion for transforming education,” ISBE Board Chair Steven Isoye said. “Being named a Teacher of the Year is more than an honor – it is an opportunity for an educator to amplify their voice, share their own unique message and advocate for the ideas that will shape the future of education. I cannot wait to see the impact that each of our Teachers of the Year will continue to make.”