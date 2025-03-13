2025 baseball preview: A look at the seasons ahead for teams across the Herald-News area

Here are our season preview capsules for baseball teams across the Herald-News coverage area.

Southwest Suburban

Bolingbrook

Coach: Craig Dixon

2024 record: 11-18

Top returners: Pharrell Weekley, sr., INF

Key newcomers: Darnell Berry, sr., C; Liam Grove, sr., OF; JJ Stanek, sr., OF; Timothy Konieczny, sr., RHP; Samuel Pitones, sr., IF; Thomas McDermott, jr., RHP; TJ Marshall, jr., IF

Worth noting: It was a rough year for the Raiders, and that was with a senior-heavy roster. The loss of Noah Bagby, now at Southern University, will be tough, as will the loss of head coach Scott Thyer. Craig “Sarge” Dixon takes over and will have Weekley to rely on as he enters his second year as a starter. Weekley hit .300 with 10 RBIs last year. They’ll also rely on a bevy of transfers, led by Berry, a Lesley University commit.

Lincoln-Way Central

Coach: Ryan Kutt

2024 record: 24-7

Top returners: Luke Mensik, sr., 2B/P; Liam Arsich, sr., CF/P; Filippo Baratta, sr.; RF; Luke Tingley, jr., LF; Michael Swatkowski, sr., SS/2B; Ryan Arnold, sr., SS/2B

Key newcomers: Will Kedzior, jr., P; Conor McCabe, jr., 1B; Owen Novak, jr., P

Worth noting: The bad news is the Knights will have 17 seniors to replace, including Landon Mensik (now at Xavier) and Colin Mowry (Louisville). The good news is there are seven seniors on this team with experience, including Luke Mensik (a Xavier commit) and Arsich (a Toledo signee). The pieces are there for another solid outing.

Lincoln-Way East

Coach: John McCarthy

2024 record: 22-14

Top returners: Jack Bauer, sr., LHP; MJ Schley, sr., CF; Jack Tamer, sr., RHP

Key newcomers: Tyler Hudik, jr., 3B; Cooper Johnson, so., RHP; Evan Riff, so., SS

Worth noting: The bad news for the Griffins is Tyler Bell is at Kentucky now. The good news? They have another MLB draft prospect in Jack Bauer, a Virginia commit who finished 2024 with a 3.76 ERA. Justyn Hart (Missouri) is also gone, but Schley (30 stolen bases) and Tamer (2.53 ERA) are both experienced. McCarthy is in Year 2 as skipper, and the Griffins should see further growth.

Lincoln-Way West

Coach: Jake Zajc

2024 record: 30-5

Top returners: Conor Essenburg, sr., LHP/OF; Lucas Acevedo, sr., SS/RHP; Kaden Kopacz, sr., IF/RHP; Ian Hazelip, sr., OF/DH; Michael Pettit, jr., LHP/1B

Key newcomers: Jackson Mansker, jr., 3B/OF; Ben Joynt, sr., RHP; Peyton Globke, jr., OF; Quentin Lange, jr., IF; Zach Hermanson, jr., OF/2B

Worth noting: Lincoln-Way West will have five key contributors to replace, but boasts the returning Herald-News Player of the Year in Essenburg. Essenburg is a Kansas State commit who struck out 101 batters with a 1.48 ERA while hitting .388 with 29 RBIs. Acevedo is a UIC commit who hit .330 in 2024 with an ERA of 1.13, and Pettit is a Notre Dame commit who gave up just one hit in nine innings last year. Hazelip batted .360. The Warriors fell in the sectional finals to eventual state champion Providence Catholic and should be contenders once again this year.

Lockport

Coach: Scott Malinowski

2024 record: 20-13-1

Top returners: Joey Dalponte, sr., P/IF; Trace Schaaf, jr., P; Jack Schiek, jr., P/IF; Bryce Flood, sr., IF; Justin Vandertuuk, sr., OF; Logan Nagle, sr., IF; Adam Kozak, jr., OF

Key newcomers: Drew Satunas, jr., C; Martin Kinnane, jr., P; Anthony Farina, so., P; Austin Winge, so., P

Worth noting: It’s the 20th anniversary of the Porters' lone baseball state championship, and they’re hoping to make another run at it this year. They’re strong in the pitching department with Dalponte (1.43 ERA), Schaaf (48 Ks) and Schiek (32 Ks and a .385 average at the plate). Flood (.36s BA, .964 fielding perecentage), Vandertuuk (.347 BA, 25 RBI), and Kozak (36 runs, 17 stolen bases) provide depth and experience. Malinowski believes the Porters should compete for a conference championship.

Southwest Prairie

Joliet Central

Coach: Miguel Silva

2024 record: 8-24

Top returners: Andrew Nixon, sr., IF/P; Danny Quiros, sr., OF/IF/P; Tyler Long, jr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Gilberto Garcia, jr., IF/P; Adrian Albor, jr., IF/P; Ryan Cooling, so., OF/IF/P

Worth noting: 2024 was a tough year for the Steelmen, but they often competed better than their record would indicate. Silva steps in to take control in the dugout. Nixon and Quiros were strong two-way players last year, while Garcia, Cooling and Albor make up for a lack of experience with a wealth of talent. Silva expressed optimism that Joliet Central will continue to build momentum.

Joliet West

Coach: John Karczewski

2024 record: 32-5

Top returners: Ryan Sobun, sr., P; Ryan Lasson, sr., P; Joe Durak, sr., P; Isaac Harris, jr., P; Henry Young, jr., P; Maddux Chiquito, jr., P; Peyton Barborek,sr., OF; Ryan Sobun, sr., IF; Nate Consalvo, sr., IF; Quintin Quardia, sr.,UT; Sam Williams, sr., 3B; Dan Markun, sr., OF; Zachary Chignoli, sr., 1B

Key newcomers: Daniel Lukancic, jr., IF; Brayden Myers, jr., OF; Bobby Malinowski, jr., IF; Sean Hogan, jr., C; Enrique Lugueno, jr., C

Worth noting: Joliet West is coming off its best season in program history, winning every conference game it played and ranking as high as 13th in the state. However, the Tigers also graduated 14 seniors, and most of those top returners sport little experience. Still, there will be talent, and Karczewski expects several sophomores to step up.

Minooka

Coach: Jeff Petrovic

2024 record: 24-11

Top returners: Brayden Zilis, sr., SS/P; CJ Deckinga, sr., 3B/P; Isaac Goddard, sr., OF/P; Carter Lennington, sr., C; Noah Pharo, sr., IF; Jason Duy, jr., 2B; Brady Kozlowski, jr., OF

Key newcomers: Zane Caves, jr., LHP; Rhett Harris, jr., 1B/C; Sean Sample, jr., LHP

Worth noting: The Indians are loaded with talent, as Zilis is an Illinois State commit, while Deckinga and Caves are both committed to Michigan State. Deckinga may not make it there, as he’s been getting a lot of buzz for the MLB draft. Five others are committed to play college ball at some level, and Petrovic is feeling good about where the team is at, saying: “This is a really good team that is composed of mostly returning players that have a great deal of varsity baseball experience. It is a very close-knit bunch of guys that I expect will have a good season.”

Plainfield Central

Coach: Robert Keane

2024 record: 17-16

Top returners: JT Augustyniak, sr., IF; Sam Bathan, jr., C; Tyler Gadomski, sr., RHP/OF; Kyle Perry, sr., OF; Ryan Perry, sr., RHP; Cole Sisti, jr., 1B/RHP

Key newcomers: Michael Arroyo, jr., IF; AJ Lopez, jr., OF/LHP

Worth noting: After winning 29 games two years ago, the Wildcats came back down to earth in 2024. However, the youth they had last season is experience this season. While Plainfield Central lost three starters, including all-conference player Cory Brock, they return six, including Herald-News All-Area infielder Augustyniak. In the regional championship last year, Ryan Perry struck out 11 batters in six innings and should be even better this year.

Plainfield East

Coach: Adam O’Reel

2024 record: 8-26

Top returners: Blake Geiger, sr., RHP; CJ Pryzbylski, sr., OF/RHP; Cody Ray, sr., C; Jeremy Stokes, jr., 3B/C; Drew Janowiak, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Jeffery Wheeler, jr., IF; Connor Lamb, jr., RHP/IF; Carlos David, jr., LHP/1B

Worth noting: After winning state in 2021 and 22 games the following year, the Bengals have won just 18 the past two seasons. There is enough returning talent, however, that this year should see improvement on the field. Geiger and Ray are college-bound players, with Pryzbylski and Stokes looking to play at the next level, too. O’Reel said, “We have our top two arms returning, and [we’re] looking to see who will fill the next two starting spots. We will have big position battles in the infield and corner outfield spots, which will make us better all around. Expecting a more competitive bounce back for the program this year.”

Plainfield North

Coach: John Darlington

2024 record: 17-18

Top returners: Will Burke, sr., RHP; Max Barriball, sr., LHP; Gavin Perrson, sr., IF/C; John Andretich, jr., OF/LHP

Key newcomers: Luca Agne, so., SS; Connor Eydenberg, so., C; Jackson Schlott, jr., 3B/RHP

Worth noting: It was an up-and-down year for the Tigers, but they got hot at the right time, advancing all the way to the sectional semifinals before falling to Waubonsie Valley. Burke was a strong presence on the mound, while Perrson should only get better at the plate this year. Darlington said, “Hopefully, we can stay healthy and have a great season.”

Plainfield South

Coach: Keith Halverson

2024 record: 18-12

Top returners: Pablo Herrera, sr., P/SS; Caden Pierceall, sr., P/OF; Cody Hogan, sr., P/OF; Adrian Perez, sr., IF; Nick Ruenzi, sr., IF

Key newcomers: Matthew Rogers, jr., P; Cam Kelliher, so., UT

Worth noting: It’s a new era for the Cougars following the retirement of longtime coach Phil Bodine. Halverson is back in coaching after a six-year absence. Drew Raspolich and Tim Tarter join the coaching staff, as well. Herrera is a Lewis University commit, and Rogers came on late last season. Kelliher can play a variety of positions and should come on quickly.

Romeoville

Coach: Michael Skorch

2024 record: 15-21

Top returners: Nolan Holgado, sr., OF; Karlos Otero, sr., IF; Jonny Lee, sr., P/IF; Aidan Lopez, sr., OF; Nate Lubinski, sr., IF; Justin Perez, sr., IF/P; Ryan Uscila, sr., P; Nick Whitford, sr., OF/P; Jeremy Thompson, jr., P/IF

Key newcomers: Adam Skibinski, jr., C; Jack Mulheron, so., P; Alfredo Casas, jr., OF/P; Tyler Rizzatto, jr., P/IF; Richard Conley, jr., OF/P; Joey Milazzo, jr., C/P; Gabriel Miftari, jr., P/OF; Kyle Chin, jr., C; Sebastian DiPietro, jr., OF

Worth noting: The Spartans' record doesn’t reflect how historic their season was last year. Romeoville finished second in the SPC East, its best finish in baseball. Seven Spartans are committed to play college ball at some level. Holgado (40 hits, .374 average) and Lee Braden (40 hits, .354 average) will be counted on to lead the way.

East Suburban Catholic

Joliet Catholic Academy

Coach: Jared Voss

2024 record: 29-6

Top returners: Keegan Farnaus, sr., OF; Zach Pomatto, sr., C; Matt Simmons, sr., OF; Lucas Simulick, jr., IF; Lucas Grant, sr., LHP; Cooper Kubinski, sr., LHP

Key newcomers: Rocco Szambelan, jr., LHP; Ian Campbell, jr., RHP; Ryan Yurisich, sr., 1B; Vince Bremner, sr., 3B

Worth noting: It was another strong year for the Hilltoppers, as they advanced to the sectional finals before falling to state semifinalist Morris. Replacing current UIC player Jake Troyner won’t be easy, but Simulick is an Eastern Illinois commit, while Farnaus hit .371. Pomatto smacked 24 RBIs, while Simmons scored 45 runs and stole 27 bases. Grant is a Purdue commit who had a 1.92 ERA last season. Kubinski struck out 28 batters in 16 innings. It’s Year 27 under Voss, and the expectation will always be to contend for a state title.

Chicago Catholic

Providence Catholic

Coach: Mark Smith

2024 record: 33-8

Top returners: Enzo Infelise, sr., C/IF; Nate O’Donnell, sr., IF/RHP; Cooper Eggert, sr., OF/RHP; Kasten Goebbert, sr., RHP; Eddie Olszta, sr., IF; Sammy Atkinson, jr., IF/OF; Blake Jenner, sr., C/IF; Bryce Tencza, jr., IF; Sam Webb, jr., C

Worth noting: No one in the area finished as well as the Celtics, as they brought home the 4A state championship. What’s scarier for everyone in the state is that they bring back six starters and the top three pitchers from that group. There are 21 seniors on this team and 12 college commitments, including Infelise (Cincinnati), O’Donnell (Minnesota) and Eggert (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville). Keep an eye on the Celtics as they try to go back-to-back.

South Suburban

Lemont

Coach: Brian Storako

2024 record: 31-10

Top returners: Jacob Parr, sr., OF; Shea Glotzbach, sr., P/INF; Matt Devoy, sr., P/OF; Donovan Moleski, sr., P; Nick Reno, sr., P; Cannon Madej, jr., LHP/1B; Brett Tucker, jr., SS

Key newcomers: Zane Schneider, so., 3B/1B; Grady Garofalo, jr., OF; Branden Gomez, sr., IF; Mike Kalkowski, so., OF; Ethan Kelby, jr., P/IF

Worth noting: Lemont had quite the run last year, advancing all the way to the 3A state championship game before falling to Crystal Lake Central. While they’ll have some pieces to replace, the return of Parr will be a huge help. The senior is an Ohio State commit who batted .407 last year. Shea Glotzbach (7-2, 51 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA), Cannon Madej (7-3, 47 Ks, 2.05 ERA) and Donovan Moleski (5-0, 28 Ks, 2.08 ERA) all return on the mound.

Interstate 8

Morris

Coach: Todd Kein

2024 record: 30-4

Top returners: Jack Wheeler, sr., 3B/P; Griffin Zweeres, sr., C; Brett Bounds, sr., OF/P; Ximi Baftiri, sr., SS; Merek Klicker, sr., 1B/P; Colin Pfeifer, sr., OF/LHP

Worth noting: It was an outstanding year for Morris, as they advanced to the 3A state semifinals. While they’ll have pieces to replace, they have an abundance of talent and experience back, led by Wheeler. The all-conference player is committed to Illinois but may not make it there if he ends up being selected in the MLB draft. Zweeres is a four-year varsity player, while Baftiri is an Evansville commit. It’s Kein’s 20th year in the dugout for Morris, and good things should be anticipated once again.

Illinois Central Eight

Coal City

Coach: Greg Willis

2024 record: 16-13

Top returners: Gabe McHugh, sr., SS/3B/RHP; AJ Wills, sr., RHP/3B/OF; Lance Cuddy, jr., LHP/OF/1B; Dylan Young, sr., SS/2B; Hayden Clark, sr., OF/3B/RHP; Blaine Doss, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Donnie Ladas, jr., C/RH/P; Gavin Berger, jr., OF; Connor Henline, so., LHP/OF/1B; Ethan Olson, jr., LHP/1B

Worth noting: It was a solid year for the Coalers, and they bring back several key contributors. McHugh, Willis and Cuddy were all-conference performers, and McHugh and Willis will be playing at the next level in the fall. Greg Willis says the team is less experienced this year, but there is a lot of talent. He added, “We hope to compete for an Illinois Central Eight Conference title and make a strong run in the postseason. Our goal is to take the next step.”

Peotone

Coach: Teddy Baffes

2024 record: 7-18

Top returners: Ruben Velasco, sr., 3B/SS/P; Joe Hasse, sr., 3B/P; Tyler Leitelt, so. 2B/SS/P; Josh Barta, sr., 1B/P/OF; Alex Chenoweth, so., CF/C; Eli Chenoweth, so., LF; Lincoln Tierney, jr., 2B/RF/P

Key newcomers: Gavin Costanzo, jr., 1B/P; Rorey Hart, sr., OF/3B

Worth noting: Although it was a tough 2024 season for Peotone, the Blue Devils bring back a ton of experience, and Velasco is a future collegiate player (Colorado Springs). It’s Year 2 under Baffes, who said: “I am super excited for this upcoming season. We have a lot of returning guys and some new pieces that are going to help us succeed this year.”

Reed-Custer

Coach: Jake Evans

2024 record: 12-15

Top returners: Joe Bembenek, sr., IF/P; Brady Tyree, sr., OF/P; Alex Bielfeldt, sr., P/3B; Luca Trucano, sr., OF/DH; Landen Robinson, sr., OF/P; Collin Monroe, sr., 1B; Jacob Reardon, sr., OF/P; Nolan Smith, sr., P/IF; Drew Emanuelson, sr., 1B

Key newcomers: Thomas Emery, jr., IF; Dhane Debelak, jr., OF; Aiden Brown, jr., OF; Christian Mounts, jr., 1B; Jeffrey Wolford, so., C; Kaiden Klein, fr., OF/P; Matthew Kuban, fr., SS/P

Worth noting: It was an up-and-down year for the Comets, but they bring back a ton of experienced talent to help the youngsters along in what should be a solid year. Bielfeldt is a college-level player, and Evans is in his ninth year as the head coach. Evans says he expects the Comets to contend for the ICE title.

Wilmington

Coach: Mike Bushnell

2024 record: 28-2

Top returners: Lucas Rink, sr., P/SS; Kyle Farrell, sr., P/CF; Ryan Kettman, jr., IF/P; Zach Ohlund, jr., C/3B

Key newcomers: Cooper Holman, so., P/1B; Declan Moran, so., OF/P

Worth noting: 2024 was the Wildcats' best season since winning state 19 years ago, as they dropped only one contest before the 2A state tournament. Wilmington finished the year taking third in state. Rink (0.83 ERA, .400 BA) and Farrell (97 Ks, 1.08 ERA) are future college players, while Kettman (1.91 ERA, .360 BA) and Ohlund (.402 BA, nine home runs, 46 RBIs) were All-Area players. Expectations remain high after so many players from last year’s team are back. Bushnell said: “Last season’s victories don’t win this season’s games. Stay hungry, stay humble.”

Tri-County

Dwight

Coach: Jerry McDowell

2024 record: 24-11

Top returners: Luke Gallet, sr., SS/P; Owen Dunlap, sr., 2B; Wyatt Statler, sr., P/1B; Joey Starks, jr., SS/P; Ryan Bumpous, sr., C; Tracer Brown, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Ayden Cullom, so., P/IF

Worth noting: McDowell is back for his second season with Dwight and 26th overall, surpassing 600 career wins last year. The Trojans went all the way to sectionals and return a host of players from last year. Gallet was a first-team all-state selection after hitting .426 with eight homers, 12 doubles and 42 runs. Dunlap (.444 OBP), Statler (6-1 on the mound), Starks (1.98 ERA), Bumpous (.415 OBP) and Brown (.356 BA) should all be even better this season. With 14 players back from last year, the Trojans should be in good shape.

Seneca

Coach: Tim Brungard

2024 record: 20-8

Top returners: Paxton Giertz, sr., P/OF; Cam Shriey, jr., P/INF; Keagan Murphy, sr., IF; Casey Klicker, sr., OF; Brody Rademacher, sr., P/IF; Carter Clouse, sr., P/OF

Key newcomers: Grant Siegel, sr., P/IF; Jace Mitchell, jr., P/IF; Cody Clennon, jr., IF; Brady Haines, jr., P/OF; Ethan Othon, jr., C/IF; Ebyn Moore, jr., OF; Griffin Hougas, jr., C/IF; Landyn Ramsey, jr., P/IF; Vinny Corrado, jr., P/OF; Joey Arnold, so., C/IF; Brant Roe, so., P/OF

Worth noting: It was an excellent season for Seneca, and the Irish return a pair of studs in Giertz (.422 BA, .523 OBP, 3.09 ERA, 70 Ks) and Shriey (.250 BA, .364 OBP, 2.10 ERA). However, they have to replace eight everyday players from last year, meaning it’s a youth movement on many fronts. Having Giertz and Shriey on the mound will keep opposing offenses in check while the offense comes together. Brungard said: “Our goal is going to be to compete every day and try guys at different spots until we find the main core for a starting lineup.”

River County

Gardner-South Wilmington

Coach: Alan Willis

2024 record: 8-17

Top returners: Cole Hampson, sr., 1B/P; Brock Enerson, jr., C/P/3B; Reed Millette, so., SS/P

Key newcomers: Cameron Gray, fr., IF/P; Caden Christensen, fr., 1B/P; Case Christensen, fr., 3B/P/C

Worth noting: While it was a tough year for GSW, this year looks like it should be better with 10 guys back. GSW also has quality in Hampson (.351 BA, .405 OBP, 3.62 ERA), Enerson (.532 OBP) and Millette (.431 OBP, 3.65 ERA). Willis expressed optimism in the freshmen, as well.