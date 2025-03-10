Will County Pets of the Week: March 10, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Zucchini is a sweet, 60-pound, 4-year-old terrier mix, who was rescued to prevent euthanasia. She is spunky, active, outgoing and needs a yard for running and playing. She should be the only dog in a home, but Zucchini does not seem to mind cats. She also does well with children. To meet Zucchini, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Skye is a lovely 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a high kill shelter in southern Illinois. Skye likes gentle pets and attention. She is somewhat reserved in her new environment but immediately responds to affection and especially loves chin scratches. When people pet her, Skye sometimes gives them kisses. To meet Skye, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Indie is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog mix that came to the humane society from local animal control. Indie loves to run outside while playing with her toys. She is incredible at fetch and would play for hours if she could. She also loves to be with her people and will happily give lots of kisses. Indie needs a home without cats or other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Koda is a gorgeous 7-year-old tabico who was surrendered. Koda had an enlarged eye when she arrived at the humane society and a veterinarian decided the eye should be removed due to a rare type of glaucoma, which could potentially attack her remaining eye, too. Koda needs a comfortable home that’s welcoming of a special needs kitty. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Sweet Padme loves pets, hanging out with people, cat trees, watching birds and squirrels out the window, and playing with toys – especially boxes and her kitty hamster wheel and tunnel. Padme knows her name, comes when called and greets people at the door. She does well with other cats but prefers humans. She’d make a great solo kitty and needs a home where children are 10 or older. To meet Padme, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Frodo is a fun-loving guy with lots of energy. He loves to run and play with his two brothers at his foster home. Frodo is curious and follows people as if he’s a dog. He loves attention and will even call out for it. He loves to sit by people. Frodo would do well in a home with another cat, but he’d prefer an owner who can adopt him and his brothers. To meet Frodo, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.