Plainfield business reports wire fraud loss of $3.5K in Batavia, owner says Canadian firm blocked him

A Plainfield business paid a Canadian company $3,500 to help it be reinstated to Facebook, plus a $50 wire transfer fee to a Batavia bank.

But after 10 months, without being reinstated as promised or receiving a refund, the owner reported it to Batavia police, according to records released after a Freedom of Information request.

All Sale Solutions Inc. of Plainfield hired LQ1 Media Inc., of London, Ontario, on June 10, 2025, the report stated.

The company’s social media account had been restricted due to alleged violations. LQ1 Media said it would cost $10,000 to be reinstated on Facebook and required a $3,500 deposit, the report stated.

The owner used the Chase branch bank at 5 N. Randall Road in Batavia to make the wire transfer of the $3,500, with another $50 for the transfer fee, the report stated.

All Sale Solutions owner Curt Haley said his company sets up debit and credit card machines at small businesses.

Haley said he found the Canadian company LQ1 Media Inc. through a trusted Facebook friend.

“He opened up a group chat,” Haley said. “My account was banned for no good reason. ... My account was compromised.”

Eventually, LQ1 Media blocked both him and his friend, Haley said.

He said he tried calling the Ontario police, but after three months, they told him to contact the Toronto police.

“They said there was nothing for them to do. It was between my bank and the local police,” Haley said.

Haley said he filed reports with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center – known as IC3 – and the Federal Trade Commission.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre acknowledged receiving an email from a reporter about LQ1 Media, but did not respond to any questions.

While Haley believed his loss was too small for Canada authorities to consider pursuing, the Canadian Criminal Code states if a person is defrauded of less than $5,000, the sentence can be up to two years if convicted.

According to LQ1 Media’s website, “Restoring social media pages can be challenging but it is achievable with LQ1. We specialize in platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.”

While the company does not belong to the Better Business Bureau, it did record one complaint from June 30, 2025, in which someone paid $2,000 and a $40 wire transfer fee, but similarly to what Haley described, did not have his social media platform restored nor his money refunded.

LQ1 Media did not respond to an email seeking comment, and its 800 number did not allow for leaving a message.