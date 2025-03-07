LWW’s Caroline Smith heads up All-SouthWest Suburban Conference selections

Lincoln-Way West's Caroline Smith was named Player of the Year in the Southwest Suburban Conference. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Three members of both Lockport and Lincoln-Way West’s girls basketball teams, which finished first and second in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, respectively, were named to the All-SWSC team.

Leading the way was SWSC Player of the Year Caroline Smith of Lincoln-Way West, along with teammates Molly Finn and Ava Tisch. Smith, who will play volleyball for Drake University next season, averaged 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game this season for the Warriors and is the program’s career leader in rebounds and blocked shots.

All-conference members for league champ Lockport were Lucy Hynes, Alaina Peetz and Katie Peetz.

Also earning All-SWSC honors were Lincoln-Way Central’s Brooke Baechtold and Lincoln-Way East’s Alaina Vargas.

Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper (right) was Co-Player of the Year in the Southwest Prairie Conference. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

In the Southwest Prairie Conference, Minooka junior Madelyn Kiper was named Co-Player of the Year, while teammate Naya Carter also earned all-conference status. Kiper averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game in conference games this season and set school records for 3-pointers in a game and season as well as points in a season.

Joliet Central junior Naveah Wright, who averaged 22.1 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, was the other Co-Player of the Year.

Among those also earning all-conference honors were Plainfield South’s Tierra Abner, Romeoville’s Kazaria Smith, Plainfield Central’s Na’Vayuh Junior and Plainfield North’s Sydney Scott and Kaitlyn Sedillo.

Morris junior Landrie Callahan was named All-Interstate Eight Conference for the third straight season. (Gary Middendorf)

In the Interstate Eight Conference, Morris junior Landrie Callahan was named all-conference for the third straight season, while sophomore Layken Callahan was named all-conference for the second time. Junior Lily Hansen also was named all-conference.

In the Illinois Central Eight, Coal City’s Kylee Kennell and Emma Rodriguez were named all-conference, as was Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien.