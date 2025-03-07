Dave’s Hot Chicken in Lockport now open

Dave's Hot Chicken opened at 16439 W. 159th St., Lockport on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened a new location in Lockport on Friday.

The business hours are Sunday - Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to midnight.

The restaurant offers a variety of meals featuring chicken tenders, chicken bites and chicken sliders, with sides that include macaroni and cheese, fries and “klaw slaw”, according to the website, daveshotchicken.com.

Dave’s Hot Chicken moved into the space previously occupied by Mod Pizza, which closed in 2004.

Dave’s is a national chain that launched eight years ago in California.

“Our not-so-grand opening was in 2017, in a parking lot in East Hollywood, with a couple of folding tables and a portable fryer under the night sky,” as stated on the company’s website.

The Lockport location is now the company’s 11th restaurant in Illinois, according to the website.