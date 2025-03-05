Will County fish fries to try during Lent

The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's East side offers a year-round fish fry on Fridays and Saturdays as well as every Ash Wednesday. (Shaw Media)

Dining at a local fish fry is a traditional part of Lent for many Will County residents.

Here are a dozen you can try this Lenten season.

Ash Wednesday Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. One-piece or two-piece cod dinners, Slovenian potatoes, homemade coleslaw, bread and butter. A macaroni and cheese meal is available and does not include potatoes. Dine-in or carryout. Cash only.

2024 Friday Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 through April 11, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Codfish sandwich platters, codfish dinners, shrimp dinner, fish taco platter, combo shrimp and cod, cheese pizza by the slice, grilled cheese sandwich platter. Baked goods available for purchase. Credit, cash, check payable to Knights of Columbus 5573. For carryout, call 815-577-6673 from 4 to 7 p.m. on fish fry dates.

Annual Lenten Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent through Good Friday, Queen of Apostles Catholic School, 131 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet. Catfish (plain, lemon pepper or Cajun), cod (hand-breaded or baked), shrimp, chicken tenders. All fish and shrimp dinners include choice of potato, homemade coleslaw and a slice of Milano bread. $2 senior discount. Dessert table available. Weekly 50/50 (one winner every Friday) and progressive 50/50 (one winner drawn on Good Friday). Credit and debit card accepted (fee applies). Carryout available. All proceeds help Queen of Apostle athletes.

Fish Fry: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from March 7 through April 11,, St. Jude gym, 241 W. Second Ave., New Lenox.

Friday Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Fridays, American Legion, John Olson Post 18,15052 Archer Ave., Lockport. Dinners include three-piece cod dinner or baked walleye dinner, or one piece cod and four shrimp combo dinner, six-piece shrimp basket dinner and half chicken dinner with fries. May also purchase fries, soup, and extra cole slaw, baked potato with sour cream and extra pieces of shrimp, cod, or catfish separately. All dinners include choice of potato, cole slaw, and bread and butter.

Fish Fry: 3 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, Stone City VFW Post 2199, 124 Stone City Drive, Joliet. Hand-breaded cod, bluegill, catfish nuggets, and jumbo shrimp, along with combo options. Each meal comes with fries, coleslaw, and Stone City’s signature sides. Dine-in or carryout. Student volunteers from Joliet Junior College’s culinary arts program assisting the event.

Heritage Bluffs Fish Fry: 4 to 8:30 p.m., Fridays through April 18, Heritage Bluffs Golf Club, 24355 W. Bluff Road, Channahon. Also fish-based lunch specials. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Carryout available. For reservations or carryout, call 815-521-2499.

Ingalls Park Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays of Lent, Ingalls Park AC, Bond Road and Park Street, Joliet. Fried cod, shrimp, catfish, chicken tenders, French fries, baked potato. Dessert is extra. Dine-in or carryout. For carryout, call 815-727-7217.

Joliet East Side Knight of Columbus Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ash Wednesday. Also noon. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Knights of Columbus 4400, 1813 E. Cass St., Joliet. Dine-in, carryout or Uber Eats. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, stuffed shrimp, frog legs and chicken. Appetizers and full bar available. Call ahead for carryout at 815-723-3827.

Knights of Columbus Channahon Council 12863 Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays from March 7 to April 11, St. Ann Parish Hall, 24500 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon. Alaska cod or shrimp dinner, cheese pizza, grilled cheese. Dinner includes French fries or baked potato, bread and salad bar (dine-in only for salad bar) Salad bar-only option available. Desserts and carryout available. For information, visit stannchannahon.org/knights-of-columbus.

Lincoln-Way East High School Music Department Fish Fry: 5 to 8 p.m., March 7, March 28, April 11, Lincoln-Way East High School cafeteria, Door 1, 201 Colorado Ave., Frankfort. Performances by Lincoln-Way East singers and musicians. Dine-in or curbside service.

The Curator’s Cafe Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Ave., Joliet. Fish and shrimp platter available every day: one piece of hand-breaded cod and three hand-breaded jumbo shrimp with fries or house-made cole slaw. For more information, call 815-280-5275 or 815-714-2964.