U.S. Steel starts demolition of former Joliet plant

Demolition work seen in progress on Wednesday at the old U.S. Steel site on Collins Street in Joliet. March 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

U.S. Steel has begun tearing down buildings at its former steel plant in Joliet.

Demolition could be seen taking place Wednesday on industrial buildings closest to Collins Street at the site.

Steel operations ceased at the Joliet plant in 2001, and the vacant property over the years has become an attraction to trespassers.

Demolition is seen as an opportunity to put the 51-acre site to new use.

Demolition work seen in progress on Wednesday at the old U.S. Steel site on Collins Street in Joliet. March 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

All buildings will be torn down, Mayor Terry D’Arcy said.

“We don’t feel like anything’s salvageable, so everything’s coming down,” D’Arcy said.

The one building city officials hoped to keep was destroyed in September, when the limestone Main Office Building burned down.

Part of the burnt-out structure still stands amid a pile of rubble. Most of the building was destroyed by fire and demolished.

What's left of the U.S. Steel Main Office stands amid a large pile of rubble on Wednesday at the old steel plant property. March 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The fire appeared to accelerate the drive to tear down buildings on the site, although U.S. Steel already was in the process of getting the needed permits from the city for demolition.

D’Arcy said a limestone arch on the Main Office Building was preserved and could be reused.

“We can repurpose that as a monument to our steel heritage,” D’Arcy said. “We’re working with U.S. Steel on the transition of the property.”

There is no plan for the property, although D’Arcy has proposed converting it into a youth sports complex since running for mayor in 2023.

Signs post notice of demolition in progress Wednesday at the old U.S. Steel property on Collins Street in Joliet. March 5, 2025 (Bob Okon)

At a first meeting for the city’s new Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee on Wednesday, D’Arcy referred to the U.S. Steel demolition as creating a major opportunity for future redevelopment in Joliet.

City officials have been looking for new uses for the site since at least 2011.

Trespassing has been an ongoing problem and even a fatal one. In July, a dead body was found in a pump house. The body was discovered by urban explorers who had entered the property.

Steel operations on the site went back to the 19th Century. The Main Office Building at 927 Collins St. was built in 1891.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.