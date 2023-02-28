D’Arcy says Bo Dome a better idea for Joliet

Joliet mayoral candidate Terry D’Arcy said the city should bring a youth sports complex to the former U.S. Steel mill site.

D’Arcy pitched the idea of a “Bo Dome” at a town hall styled meeting held Monday, saying the city could look to former dual-sports star Bo Jackson to bring one of his youth sports complexes to Joliet.

Describing Jackson as “a friend,” D’Arcy said a sports complex with adjoining hotels and restaurants would be better than the the battery recycling center the city now plans for the Collins Street site.

The front entrance to the vacant U.S. Steel main office building is seen on April 5, 2021 on Collins Street in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The D’Arcy town hall meeting was held less than two weeks after Mayor Bob O’Dekirk’s State of the City speech in which he announced that plans are underway for a battery recycling center and potential “eco campus” at the old steel mill site.

The U.S. Steel site has been grist for mayoral campaigns since Tom Giarrante said he would make a push for redevelopment at the former steel mill during his successful campaign for election in 2011.…

The site remains undeveloped with decaying buildings, although some have been torn down over the years and the limestone office building along Collins Street has been partially restored.

“That property really part of the heart of our city,” D’Arcy said while addressing a question about improving the downtown area.

D’Arcy said the city should accommodate student housing for the University of St. Francis, which has a campus downtown.

“If we could get student housing downtown, you’re going to bring young people,” he said. “You’re going to bring life.”

He then went on to comment about his friendship with Bo Jadckson, a former White Sox player who now owns Bo Jackson’s Eliete Sports based in Lockport.

D’Arcy after the meeting said he knows Jackson because they both formerly served on the board of the former First Community Bank, which started in Joliet

He said he talked with Jackson about the possibility of a youth sports complex at the old U.S. Steel site. which D’Arcy said would add vitality to the downtown district of the city.

“He’s developing these things where they have hotels and restaurants right there,” D’Arcy said.

After the meeting, D’Arcy said a youth sports dome would draw people to the city and potential visitors for the Old Joliet Prison just to the north of the steel mill site.

“I think that’s a better fit that more industry there,” he said.

O’Dekirk at his State of the City speech counted the opening of the former Joliet Correctional Center for visitors and events among the accomplishments of his administration.

About 100 people attended the D’Arcy event held at the Stone City Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. The event was organized by the D’Arcy campaign with the East Side Neighborhood Council of Joliet.