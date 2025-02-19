Joliet finalizes advisory committee to map out city’s future

It’s name may be wonky, but the city’s new Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee has been getting some close attention.

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday rounded out the committee membership by voting in the final members for a total of 17.

“I’m gratified that so many really good people have stepped forward to serve, and I know we can involve as many people as possible in the process,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said.

The first meeting is 10 a.m. on March 5 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

It’s open to the public.

The Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee will meet at 10 am. March 5 in a public meeting at City Hall. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

D’Arcy said he hopes to see “young people” get involved, too, noting that the comprehensive plan is for the future of the city.

The city is getting started on its first comprehensive plan since the 1950s.

The plan will be designed to lay out a vision for the future of the city. It has received attention in recent elections, when voters and candidates, including D’Arcy, have said it’s time to get going on it.

D’Arcy’s first picks for the citizens' committee were the target of criticism last month when several residents said there were not enough ordinary people on it.

City planning decision over the years have become a source of controversy, largely because of the number of trucks that have come with the booming warehouse industry in Joliet.

Former Councilman Warren Dorris is among the 17 members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. (Shaw Media)

The appointments approved Tuesday include Boise Walker, a frequent opponent of warehouse and trucking projects planned for the southeast section of Joliet.

Others were: former Councilman Warren Dorris, a local pastor; Christopher Parker, chairman of the African American Business Association of Will County; Juan Rico, a business agent with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 and chairman of the Joliet Township Democratic Party; and James Roolf, a local banker and board member at the Joliet City Center Partnership.

D’Arcy also appointed himself to the committee.

No one spoke against the appointments on Tuesday.

D’Arcy described the picks as people with “circles of influence” that can draw other residents into the comprehensive planning process.

City officials say they want ordinary residents involved, and D’Arcy said there is a lot of interest.

“I can see there’s going to be a lot of engagement,” he said. “A lot of people have offered to serve on subcommittees.”

o

There was no opposition Tuesday as the final members of the committee were approved.

.