New Lenox Road in Joliet to shut down beginning Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, but other closures will remain over the holiday weekend. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Joliet — New Lenox Road will be closed starting Monday between Briggs Street and Cherry Hill Road in Joliet.

The construction is part of the development work for the future Love’s Truck Stop facility and will include the extension of the existing water main and sanitary sewer, the city of Joliet announced Friday.

“The road closure is necessary for the construction of water mains and sanitary sewers to serve the City of Joliet Public Utilities Department and its residents,” the city stated.

The closure is expected to last through July 1, though local traffic will be allowed to access homes and businesses within the area.

In addition to the water system work, the construction will reportedly include pavement removal, tree removal, patching, culvert removal, and other “necessary improvements,” the news release stated.

Residents with questions regarding ingress and egress or other concerns are encouraged to contact Tenco Excavating.

Additional updates will be provided by the city as construction progresses.