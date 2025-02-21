Area wrestlers compete at IHSA individual state tournament day one: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Boys wrestling
IHSA State Tournament: Multiple area schools had wrestlers competing at the IHSA Individual State Tournament in Champaign.
For Coal City, Cooper Morris (126) went 2-0, Brody Widlowski (138) went 2-0, Aidan Kenney (144) posted a 2-0 record, Brock Finch (165) was 1-1, Landin Benson (175) went 1-0, Cade Poyner (190) was 1-0, John Keigher (215) posted a 1-0 record, Jason Piatak (106) was 0-1, Owen Petersen (113) was 0-1, Culan Lindemuth (120) went 0-1, Luke Munsterman (132) went 0-1, Noah Houston (150) went 0-1 and Mason Garner (157) was 0-1.
For Providence, Christian Corcoran (106) posted a 2-0 record, Tommy Banas (132) was 2-0, Justus Heeg (150) also went 2-0, Jasper Harper (157) was 1-1, Nathan Ortiz (113) went 0-1, Lucas Forsythe (126) went 0-1, Luke Banas (138) went 0-1, Declan Dircks (175) was 0-1 and Mike Sisk (285) went 0-1.
For Joliet Catholic, Jason Hampton (126) was 1-0, Nolan Vogel (150) went 1-0, Luke Hamiti (165) posted a 1-0 record, Nico Ronchetti (190) went 1-0, Maddux Tindal (120) went 0-1, Dawson Mack (138) was 0-1, Elias Gonzalez (144) posted a 0-1, Vince Tindal (157) was 0-1 and Issac Clauson (175) went 0-1,
For Dwight, Dylan Crouch (150) went 2-0 and Gavin Bafia (175) went 0-1.
For Reed-Custer, Colton Drinkwine (106) went 0-1, Cole Harris (113) went 0-1, Kaaden Wood (120) went 0-1, Jeremy Eggleston (138) went 0-1 and Dominic Alaimo (215) went 0-1.
For Seneca, Jeremy Gagnon (285) went 1-0, Raiden Terry (106) went 0-1 and Nick Grant (165) went 0-1.
For Wilmington, Logan VanDuyne (190) went 0-1.
For Lemont, Cory Zator (132) went 1-1 and Judah Heeg (190) went 1-0.
For Morris, Paxton Valentine (113) was 1-1, Brock Claypool (126) went 0-1 and Carter Skoff (144) went 1-1.
For Bolingbrook, Tommy McDermott (165) went 0-1.
For Lincoln-Way Central, Jalen Byrd (165) went 1-0 and Jadon Zimmer (138) was 0-1.
For Joliet Central, Charles Walker (215) went 1-0.
For Joliet West, Carson Weber (150) was 1-0 and Adrian Hernandez (132) went 0-1.
For Lincoln-Way East, Brayden Mortell (138) was 1-0, Brayden Mortell (144) posted a 1-0 record, Jackson Zaeske (175) went 1-0, Tyson Zvonar (132) went 0-1, Colton Zvonar (190) went 0-1 and Gage LaDere (285) was 0-1.
For Lincoln-Way West, Brady Glynn (113) was 0-1, Max Munn (120) went 0-1, Jack Strezo (144) went 0-1, Nate Elstner (215) posted a 0-1 and Brandon Bavirsha (285) was 0-1.
For Lockport, Justin Wardlow (150) posted a 1-0 record, Jaedon Calderon (157) went 1-0, Anthony Sutton (113) was 0-1, Isaac Zimmerman (126) went 0-1, Liam Zimmerman (132) went 0-1 and Chris Miller (165) went 0-1.
For Plainfield North, Maddox Garbis (106) was 1-0 and Aidan Durell (126) went 0-1.
For Minooka, Robbie Murphy (285) went 0-1.
Girls basketball
Providence Catholic 62, Oak Forest 32: The Celtics dominated and won the Class 3A Providence Regional championship.
Taylor Healy led the way with 21 points, Eilish Raines had 13 and Molly Knight had 12 points and eight assists.
Pekin 49, Minooka 44: Minooka battled but came up just short Class 4A Normal West Regional play.
Cissna Park 48, Dwight 18: The Trojans fell in Class 1A Dwight Regional action.
T.F. North 74, Lemont 42: Lemont fought but lost in the Class 3A T.F. North Regional matchup.
Washington 58, Morris 44: Morris saw its season come to an end and fell short in Class 3A Washington Regional action.
Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way West 72, Richards 35: Nick Brezniak had 15 points to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Max Gabriel scored 12, Drake Been added 11 and Wyatt Carlson chipped in with 10.
Lemont 67, Hinsdale South 37: Gabriel Sularski put 21 on the board to help Lemont to a nonconference win.
Alanas Castillo and Zane Schneider had 11 points each.
Beecher 46, Wilmington 38: The Wildcats battled but fell in nonconference action.