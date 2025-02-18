New Lenox hospital patient allegedly hijacked woman’s vehicle

A patient at a New Lenox hospital allegedly hijacked a vehicle on Tuesday while still wearing a gown and took the vehicle to his Lockport residence, police said.

Officers tracked down the vehicle after it was hijacked at Silver Cross Hospital and took Ali Salamah, 25, into police custody but charges are pending, according to the New Lenox Police Department.

The incident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday and occurred after Salamah left the hospital while wearing a hospital gown, police said.

Salamah ran west to the parking lot of Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital where he confronted a woman near her vehicle, police said.

Salamah demanded the woman’s keys to her vehicle, took her vehicle and fled in the north direction to Interstate 355, police said.

“The vehicle was equipped with LoJack location services, and officers learned the vehicle was in the vicinity of Salamah’s residence in Lockport,” police said.

The vehicle and Salamah was found at his residence, police said.

While Salamah was placed in police custody, he was sent back to Silver Cross Hospital for further medical care, police said.