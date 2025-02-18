Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie reopens offices, center

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie supervisor’s office, including the welcome center, was temporarily closed for extensive maintenance to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. It reopened on Feb. 18. (Provided by Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie)

The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie supervisor’s office in Wilmington, including the welcome center, will reopen Tuesday.

The supervisor’s office and welcome center had temporarily closed on Dec. 9 to undergo extensive maintenance to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Midewin NTP trailheads, trails and hunting areas remained open during the maintenance work, but some educational programs were rescheduled.

Staff and partners continued restoration work and administering the forest service’s only tallgrass prairie by sharing working spaces in other buildings at Midewin and using alternate work locations, according to a news release from Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

For information, call Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie at 815-763-1936.