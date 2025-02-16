Spring into gardening with tools and tips at upcoming Extension programs

The best time for pruning fruit trees is at planting and in subsequent years in early spring before buds break and trees are still dormant. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Spring is near, and your green thumb is ripe for gardening. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just getting started, growing nutrient-rich vegetables, fresh fruits and aromatic herbs is more than just a way to fill your plate; it is like a badge of honor.

Gardening offers rewarding experiences, from discovering which vegetables thrive through spring’s cool temperatures to visiting arboretums and learning the science behind unusual growths on your trees or tapping into your creativity and learning how to design whimsical pollinator gardens.

Bright yellow daffodils emerge as a sure sign of spring. (Inger Koch)

The possibilities for learning are endless at the upcoming University of Illinois Extension gardening events across the state.

As the Illinois Extension Master Gardener program celebrates 50 years, take the opportunity to dig deeper into the bountiful possibilities of gardening by connecting with fellow gardening enthusiasts at Extension garden days and plant sales across the state. Explore upcoming gardening events and plant sales in the 2025 Garden Days newsletter for your next rewarding gardening experience.

Spring is an optimal time to prune roses for cane growth and bloom health by leaving only bright green canes that indicate new growth, and cutting center canes that are scaly brown or gray back to the ground, providing circulation for your rose bush this season. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Illinois Extension is a valued source of gardening education that extends beyond the classroom. The Extension’s research-based horticulture knowledge is shared not only in seminar sessions but also through hands-on experiences and the Master Gardener program.

Each of the dozens of in-person spring gardening programs offers an opportunity to learn from experts, share information and gain valuable tips for improving your gardening practices.

Starting your own seedlings for the garden is a great way to save money and grow varieties of flowers, vegetables and other plants not usually found in stores or garden centers. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Topics include backyard composting, gardening mistakes and misconceptions, pruning fruit trees, home vegetable gardens, landscape design, pesticide-free pest management and more. Also, enjoy unique networking activities such as garden walks, seed swaps and plant sales.

Lilacs in full bloom add a touch of color to the spring landscape. (Inger Koch)

Connect with your local Illinois Extension office for expert information on gardening, and get specific questions answered with their help. Extension also offers online gardening topic resources, including home vegetable gardening, herbs, fruit trees for home gardens, small fruits for home gardens, mushrooms, lawn care, plants, houseplants, container gardens, youth gardening, flowers, roses, Illinois pollinators, insects, composting, soil, plant problems and invasives.

For monthly updates on gardening programs, subscribe to the monthly gardening newsletter. Or share tips and ideas with fellow gardeners in the Illinois Extension Horticulture Group on Facebook.

Celebrating 50 years

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are celebrating 50 years of positive influence across Illinois in 2025. Master Gardeners enrich communities with their commitment to horticulture education and the art and science of growing.

More than 2,000 active volunteers invest their time and talents in cultivating collaborative gardens that feed and support healthy communities, foster hands-on learning, enhance neighborhood beauty and support the environment. For information, visit extension.illinois.edu/mg.