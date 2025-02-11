Joliet West hosts job and community resource fair

Joliet — Joliet Township High School District 204 will host the Community Connection Job and Community Resource Expo on Thursday, Feb. 20, to provide tips and resources for students and community members looking for employment.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet, and will feature more than 40 community resource providers and companies that are currently hiring, according to the district’s announcement.

“Whether you’re looking for a job, resources to support your family or simply a fun evening out, there’s something for everyone,” according to the announcement.

In addition to the job and resources fair, the event will feature live music from the Joliet West Jazz Band; food from Frutas y Gaspachos Lucy and coffee from AVAC Marvelous Coffee Shop; e-sports gaming for attendees older than 10, headed by the school’s e-sports gaming club; and a spirit wear sale representing Joliet Central and Joliet West gear.

The event also will feature several educational “family and student empowerment” sessions starting at 6 p.m., designed to provide “valuable insights and tools for supporting your family’s success,” according to the district announcement.

Session topics include identifying and conquering substance abuse, summer internships, job interview preparation, post-high school preparation and opportunities, and a special Spanish-language-only session “providing guidance on navigating the educational system and accessing community resources.”

The post-high school and substance abuse sessions will be hosted in both English and Spanish.

Guests to the event are advised to use Door 5, the cafeteria entrance off Glenwood Avenue, to enter. The job fair will be held in the cafeteria itself, with music in the foyer.

Any JTHS student who attends the event automatically will receive two community service hours and will be given a free raffle ticket.