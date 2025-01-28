Joliet police SWAT team, officers execute search warrant in Crest Hill

The execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Court in Crest Hill, was carried out by the Joliet Police Department's Special Operations Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, detectives and officers, according to a Joliet police spokesman. (Felix Sarver)

One man has been detained after Joliet police SWAT team members, detectives and officers executed a search warrant in Elizabeth Court in Crest Hill.

The search warrant was executed about 10 a.m. Tuesday on a unit of an apartment building in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Court, which is just outside the city limits of Joliet.

The apartment building is next to Ingalls Avenue.

Members of the Joliet Police Department’s Special Operations Squad, Crisis Negotiation Team, detectives and officers were serving the search warrant as “part of an open and active investigation,” police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“One adult male has been detained after exiting the residence. There is no threat to the community and detectives remain on the scene at this hour conducting their investigation,” English said.

Crest Hill police officers were also on the scene.