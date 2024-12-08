Plainfield North boys basketball scores big win: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way East 67, Lincoln-Way Central 57: The Griffins remain undefeated on the year after Will Buchanan netted 17 points. Lincoln-Way Central is now 3-3.
Morris 63, Reed-Custer 40: Jack Wheeler (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Brett Bounds (16 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles for Morris in the win.
Plainfield North 73, East Aurora 22: The Tigers picked up a lopsided victory.
Rockridge 61, Seneca 48: The Fighting Irish lost in the Lanark Shootout. Paxton Giertz scored 18 points to lead Seneca.
Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way East 50, Lincoln-Way Central 47: The Griffins secured a program sweep on the day.
Ottawa 43, Seneca 25: The Irish suffer their second loss of the year. Evelyn O’Connor led the way with seven points.
Lincoln-Way West 61, Bloom 57: The Warriors got a win at the Crete-Monee Crosstown Showcase. Molly Finn led the way with 17 points, Caroline Smith had 11 points, and Mackenzie Roesner, Reagan McCracken and Ava Tisch all had 10 points.
Boys wrestling
Joliet Central places four at McLaughlin Classic: The Steelmen saw Liam Walsh (third place at 113 pounds), Aleck Allende (fifth at 120), Isaiah Kan (third at 138) and Charles Walker (second at 285) all make the podium.
Lincoln-Way East wins Plainfield North Dual Team Tournament: The Griffins went 5-0 on the day, dominating all of their opponents. The closest competition was 46-24.
Seneca takes fourth at Seneca Invitational: Raiden Terry was named lower weight Most Valuable Wrestler.
Jimmy Talley of Lincoln-Way West places at Dan Gable Donnybrook: Lincoln-Way West’s 190-pounder finished seventh in his bracket.
Girls wrestling
Joliet Central takes fifth at Larkin Royal Rumble: Out of 16 teams, the Steelmen placed fifth. Ariadna Arciniega (third place at 100 pounds), Alisa Carter (second at 110), April Ortiz (fifth at 130), Nadya McCottrel (fourth at 140) and Evelyn Perez-Bedolla (third at 190) led the way.
Joliet West wins Cardinal Invite: The Tigers were led by Briana Campos, who placed first at 170 pounds.
Minooka has four winners at Schaumburg Tournament: Marian Nordsell, Beth Castro, Ezra Rodriguez and Palmer Calvey were all bracket winners.
Boys bowling
Lemont takes fourth at T.F. North Bowling Bonanza: Lemont took fourth with a 5,388 total as a team.
Minooka Invitational: Joliet West took third, while Lockport finished fourth as a team with Evan Charest taking fourth as an individual.
Girls bowling
Joliet West Invite: Joliet West won its own meet, while Minooka took second.