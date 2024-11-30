Lincoln-Way West boys basketball downs Plainfield Central: The Herald-News Friday roundup

Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way West 75, Plainfield Central 36: The Warriors won their penultimate game of the WJOL Tournament, their first victory of the season. Four players reached double digits in scoring. Drake Been had 13, Max Gabriel scored 12, Nick Brzezniak put up 11 and Wyatt Carlson contributed 10.
Wilson (SC) 77, Romeoville 71: The Spartans dropped a contest in the Washington Invitational Tournament.
Brother Rice 61, Joliet West 47: The Tigers dropped a contest in the VandeMerkt Tournament at Riverside-Brookfield.
St. Anne 69, Reed-Custer 52: The Comets dropped a contest at the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament
Providence 57, Joliet Central 46: The Celtics won a competitive match in the WJOL Tournament at St. Francis.
Lemont 62, Lockport 45: Lemont picked up a win in the WJOL Tournament. Anthony Kosi (13 points, seven rebounds) and Collin Miller (13 points) led the way.
St. Charles East 61, Plainfield East 44: The Bengals lost a tournament game on the road.
Girls basketball
Metamora 47, Minooka 43: The Indians dropped a contest at the Metamora Tournament.
Plainfield South 54, Riverside Brookfield 50: The Cougars picked up a win at the Hinsdale South Tournament.
Girls bowling
Minooka finished third at Plainfield Central Tournament: The Indians were led by Kaylee McNab, who took fourth place overall. Joliet West won the event to open its season. Amber Bozych of Plainfield East placed ninth individually, shooting 1,156.