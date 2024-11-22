2 Bolingbrook men arrested in New Lenox on vehicle theft, drug charges

Pictured are Denzzel D. McCullum, 27, and Carlos Miller, 39, both of Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office)

New Lenox police arrested two Bolingbrook men on Tuesday after police responded to a stolen vehicle.

Denzzel D. McCullum, 27, and Carlos Miller, 39, were subsequently charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and outstanding arrest warrant, according to a news release from the New Lenox Police Department.

On Tuesday at 5:38 p.m., Will County Sheriff’s Office notified New Lenox police that a stolen vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 30 from Cedar Road, according to the release.

The New Lenox officer that responded located the vehicle near Ross and TJ Maxx, according to the release. When the officer ordered McCullum out of the vehicle and attempted to arrest him, McCullum resisted the officer and refused to comply with the officer’s commands, according to the release.

McCullum was eventually arrested with the help of a Will County sheriff’s deputy, according to the release. That’s when officers saw McCullum had a pipe for consuming narcotics in his possession, according to the release.

McCullum also had active arrest warrants from both DuPage County and Naperville, according to the release.

Officers also learned Miller was in the vehicle prior to their arrival and was fleeing the scene on foot near White Castle, according to the release. Officers tried to arrest Miller when they found him, but Miller ran on foot and tripped on a curb. The officers then arrested Miller, according to the release.

Once officers had Miller in custody, they saw he had a bag of pills, which later field-tested positive for “the presumptive presence of fentanyl,” according to the release.

Miller also had active arrest warrants from both Will and Grundy counties, according to the release.

McCullum and Miller were treated for minor injuries at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to the release.