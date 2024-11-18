Joliet man charged with animal cruelty after dead dog discovered in backyard

Joliet — Joliet Police arrested Antonio Ross, 52, on Nov. 11 on charges of cruel treatment of animals after a dog was discovered dead in his backyard.

According to Joliet Police, officers were called to Ross’ residence in the 300 block of Baker Avenue after neighbors called requesting a check on the welfare of two dogs on the property. Responding officers found two dogs chained up in the backyard.

One dog, a Yorkie-mix was dead when officers arrived. The second dog, a pit bull, was in “very poor health.”

Ross admitted ownership of both animals and was arrested without incident.

Joliet Township Animal Control was contacted to take possession of the dead dog and the pit bull.

The case is under ongoing investigation and Ross was released on a notice to appear in court on the animal cruelty charge.

As of Nov. 17, Joliet Police had no further information about the condition of the pit bull after it was removed from Ross’ residence.