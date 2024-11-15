Register now for Breakfast with Santa at Joliet’s University of St. Francis

The University of St. Francis Alumni Association Office in Joliet will host its annual “Breakfast with Santa” on Dec. 7. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The University of St. Francis Alumni Association Office in Joliet will host its annual “Breakfast with Santa” on Dec. 7.

The event will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at USF’s Pat Sullivan Recreation Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet.

Features include a delicious breakfast, a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and holiday crafts.

Admission is $15 per attendees ages 4 and up. Attendees ages 3 and under are admitted free of charge (but must also register).

Space is limited. Registration deadline is Nov. 25.

To register or for more information, call 877-811-ALUM or visit stfrancis.edu/alumni/events.