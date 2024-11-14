State Sen. Loughran Cappel’s office kicks off annual Toys for Tots drive

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, is organizing a Toys for Tots collection for children across Will County.

“We often take for granted our ability to give and receive gifts during the holidays – but the reality is, hundreds of children in our community go without them each year,” Loughran Cappel said in a release announcing the drive. “This season, let’s not only think about our own families but the families around us, too. Help us out by donating toys to the kids who need it most.”

Loughran Cappel’s office, located at 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D in Crest Hill, will serve as a Toys for Tots drop-off location now through Dec. 12. Residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages. The toys will be gifted to children in need throughout the holiday months, according to the release.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute toys as Christmas gifts to children in the community.

For more information, call Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119.