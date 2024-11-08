Cross country: Morris High School’s cross country team leaves for state competition

A bus full of state-bound Morris Community High School cross country runners head north on Union Street with their family and friends cheering them on. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Community High School cross country teams, both boys and girls, left Morris Friday morning with a police escort on its way to the IHSA state championships for the second year in a row.

Not only have both teams made it twice in a row, the last two years are the first times a Morris High School boys cross country team has ever made it to the state-level competition. This is the fourth time the girls team has made it to state.

The teams left Morris Monday morning, heading west on Illinois Route 6, with their families and friends lining Union Street to cheer them on.

Qualified runners include Cuyler Swanson, Everett Swanson, Nikita Hovious, Brodie Peterson, Chase McConnell, Jonathan Zarbock, Parker Fleetwood, Makensi Martin, Danica Martin, Ava Conley, Leah Ortiz, Hope Emmerich, Zara Lugo and Paityn Valentine.