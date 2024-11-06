November 05, 2024
Live election results: Will County’s unofficial November 2024 election results

By Shaw Local News Network
The new voting station for Will County elections will include three stand-up spots and one chair for voters who need to sit down while voting. The station was on display during an exhibit of new election equipment on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet

FILE – Voters in Will County finished casting their ballots Nov. 5 for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions. (Bob Okon)

Voters in Will County finished casting their ballots Nov. 5 for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. The results will be updated here as county clerks tally the votes and publish the results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also have two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots.

Illinois Election Results



