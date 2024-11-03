Minooka girls cross country qualifies for state: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Football
Bloomington 31, Lemont 20: In the opening round matchup between 11th seeded Lemont and 6th seeded Bloomington, it was Bloomington that came away with the victory, ending Lemont’s season.
Boys soccer
Lemont 2, Brother Rice 0: Lemont, the top seed in the Brother Rice Sectional, punched their ticket to the supersectionals by knocking off the home team. They’ll play Peoria Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Kankakee.
Girls cross country
Seneca punches ticket to state: The Irish finished in sixth place at the Rock Island Sectional with 175 points to advance to the 1A state finals. Evelyn O’Conner was their top runner as she finished 13th with a time of 19:14. Dwight will send one individual to state as Mikayla Chambers finished 10th with a time of 19:01.
Wilmington sends one runner to state: Brooklyn Flores finished in 15th place at the Lisle Sectional with a time of 20:11.70 to advance to the 1A state finals.
Morris heads to state: At the Metamora Sectional, Morris finished in fifth place with 119 points to advance to state. Makensi Martin was their lead runner with a time of 18:10.53, finishing in eighth place. Joliet Catholic will also advance to the 2A state finals with a sixth place finish at 147 points. The Angels were led by Carolina Gallegos, who finished ninth at 18:25.49. Finally, Lemont will be heading to state as a team after placing seventh with 169 points. Freshman Hannah Farley led the way with a time of 17:32.46, placing her fourth.
Minooka wins Normal Sectional: The Indians finished in first place as a team with 51 points to take the sectional title and head to the 3A state meet. Maya Ledesma was the race winner with a time of 17:01.94. Plainfield North will also be advancing as the Tigers finished in third place as a team with 91 points. The Tigers were led by Elsie Czarniewski (17:58.89) and Marlie Czarniewski (17:59.73), who finished in second and third, respectively. 174 points were enough to send Lincoln-Way Central to state as well with the Knights taking sixth place. They were led by Keira Faxel, who finished in 18th place with a time of 18:31.07. Finally, Lincoln-Way East will be heading to state after taking seventh place with 197 points. Kara Waishwell led that effort with a 23rd place finish with a time of 18:41.99. Individually, Erin Santerelli of Joliet West finished 11th with a time of 18:18.54 and will advance to state. Madison King of Joliet Central finished 12th with a time of 18.19:65 and will also head to state. Sophia Flowers of Romeoville will also head to state after taking 32nd place with a time of 18:56.79
Boys cross country
Dwight sends one runner to state: Joe Faris finished ninth place at the Rock Island Sectional to advance to state with a time of 16:08.
Morris heads to state: Morris will be heading to the 2A state meet after placing fifth at the Metamora Sectional with 152 points. Cuylar Swanson led the effort, taking the silver medal with a time of 14:36.99. Lemont will advance one runner to state as Gavin Abad took 28th place with a time of 15:47.44.
Bolingbrook sends one to state: Raiders junior Isaac Stowers finished in 27th place with a time of 14:50.89 at the Hinsdale Central Sectional. That was enough to send him to the 3A state meet.
Plainfield North wins Normal Sectional: The Tigers scored 60 points to take the sectional title and advance to the 3A state meet. They were led by Thomas Czerwinski, who finished second with a time of 14:43.19. Plainfield South will be going with the Tigers as they finished second with 93 points. The Cougars also had the race winner in Dylan Maloney, who finished in 14:36.09. Lastly, Lincoln-Way Central will be heading to state after finishing with 140 points (fourth place). Individually, Nathaniel Gabriel of Joliet Central will be heading to state after taking 12th place with a time of 15:16.68. Sean Hanrahan of Lincoln-Way East will also be advancing after finishing 13th with a time of 15:16.86. Nico Cimino of Minooka will be moving on after finishing in 18th place with a time of 15:21.02. Finally, Nicholas Dul of Lincoln-Way West qualified for state after finishing in 22nd with a time of 15:24.05