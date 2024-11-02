Will County forest preserves holding Take a Hike Day events

Celebrate National Take a Hike Day with the Forest Preserve District of Will County on Nov. 17 by signing up for hikes at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen or Lake Renwick Preserve in Plainfield. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Nov. 11. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

National Take a Hike Day – The Magic of Messenger Woods: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Messenger Woods, Homer Glen. Free, all ages. Celebrate National Take a Hike Day in Will County’s oldest preserve and learn how trees support each other. Register by Nov. 15.

National Take a Hike Day – Hibernation Hike: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access, Plainfield. Celebrate National Take a Hike Day by hiking around Lake Renwick Preserve to find out who’s hibernating and who’s not. Free, all ages. Register by Nov. 15.

Take It Outside Meetup: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road Access, Wesley Township. Get to know other Take It Outside challenge participants and maybe even complete some missions together. Stop by the shelter to meet other Goosechasers, then set out on an adventure. Free, all ages.

Learn about milkweed, and then get artsy by making a milkweed holiday decoration at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Deck Your Halls With Milkweed Pods program Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Owl prowl and milkweed holiday craft

Field Trip After Hours: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Participate in field trip for grownups. Play a voyager-themed trivia-style game, view the “Indige-facts” exhibit on loan from the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian, learn about Blanding’s turtles and go on a hike. Bring your own adult beverages (beer or wine only). Light refreshments will be provided. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by Nov. 19.

Wild Child on the Road: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Get your toddler outside with this monthly nature-themed program featuring games, stories, crafts, hikes and more. Free, ages 3 to 5. Register by Nov. 20.

Deck Your Halls With Milkweed Pods: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Learn about milkweed and its importance to monarch butterflies. Then, get artsy by using paint, glue and other craft supplies to turn a milkweed pod into a festive ornament. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by Nov. 21.

Owl Prowl for Families – Hickory Creek Preserve: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Hike to search for owls, discover how many species reside in Will County and how to differentiate them. Afterward, warm up by a fire and enjoy roasting marshmallows. Free, all ages. Register by Nov. 21.

Wonder and Wander – Raccoon Grove: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Raccoon Grove Nature Preserve, Monee Township. This slow meandering hike will provide plenty of opportunities to stop and take it all in. Bring along binoculars, magnifiers and your favorite nature guides if desired. Free, ages 9 or older. Register by Nov. 22.