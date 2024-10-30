Lockport’s Tallgrass restaurant reopening Friday

The new owners of Tallgrass Restaurant in Lockport will reopen the fine-dining restaurant on Friday, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

The new owners are Giedre and Giedrius Lescinskas and their business partners Birute and Ramunas Januskevicius.

Giedre Lescinskas said the two couples bought Tallgrass Restaurant in January, and remodeling – and adding a patio – took longer than expected.

“We hoped we would be closed for only four or five months,” Giedre Lescinskas said. “Now, we’re in October and it’s still closed.”

Tallgrass restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Tallgrass Restaurant still will serve “fine French cuisine” but with a healthier twist, she said.

“Traditional French cuisine is pretty heavy on the stomach,” Giedre Lescinskas said. “We’re trying to do healthier, lighter – but still keep that French traditional food.”

Tallgrass Restaurant is at 1006 S. State St. in Lockport.

For information, visit tallgrassrestaurant.com and Tallgrass Restaurant on Facebook.

